The Homestead Suites Provides a Selection of Luxurious Rooms and Suites for Door County Visitors

[FISH CREEK, 08/23/2018]— The Homestead Suites offers luxurious rooms and suites for visitors of Door County to further improve their experience. It is conveniently located in the center of Fish Creek and surrounded by restaurants and shops.

The hotel has a selection of furnished rooms and suites ideal for solo travelers, groups, and families whether they are visiting the Wisconsin destination for recreational or leisure purposes. Visitors can rent the suites daily or weekly.

Homestead Park House

According to the Homestead Suites, Homestead Park House is ideal for a large group of friends and families because it can accommodate up to 14 people. This two-level accommodation has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also has king and double beds, a living area with a gas fireplace, and a full kitchen.

Guests staying at Homestead Park House can easily access everything Door County has to offer, like the Northern Sky Theater, Door Community Auditorium, and Door County Lighthouse.

Townhouse Condo B-8

The Homestead Suites explains that the Townhouse Condo B-8 suits families and small groups. It has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a full kitchen, a living room, and a gas fireplace.

This unit is suitable for recharging, especially if guests have other activities lined up the next day. There is a queen-size bed in every bedroom, which is next to the windows. The Homestead Suites wants guests to see the county’s picturesque scenery when they wake up.

Cedar Guest House

The Homestead Suites says that Cedar Guest House can accommodate up to four guests, and it contains a king-size bed that fits two or more people. Other guests can sleep in the living area as it has a sofa sleeper and a gas fireplace.

This is ideal for guests looking for a quiet and peaceful place. There are chairs beside the window where guests can read their favorite book or admire the Door County view.

The Homestead Suites is a hotel located in the heart of Fish Creek, Wisconsin. It began as the Happy Hour Tea Shop in 1920 and continued to grow and develop into the Homestead Motel with 18 rooms. Now with an updated name, it offers 50 rooms and luxury suites.

The Homestead Suites provides a home-like experience for anyone visiting Door County through modern, family-friendly suites and amenities.