The Economist Subscription Cost in Sri Lanka – Bharat Book Bureau

The Economist Magazine – The digital edition is handled by Bharat Book Bureau [3B] for the SAARC region. Our Newspaper and Magazines gives you access to wide range of global news and information. We have the best of the lot to offer you.

The Economist is a internationally reputed weekly magazine owned by the Economist Group. The Economist primary focus is world events, politics and business, but it also runs regular sections on science and technology.

What makes The Economist unique?

Access China

Smart guide to the forces that shape future

Trusted filter on world affairs

Advocacy for positive change

Global perspective

Quality content

It is the combination of all five that represents true strength.

Benefits to subscribers of The Economist:

The Economist is the worldwide number one newsweekly with a global footprint in over 207 countries, and weekly readership of over 5.2 million*.It is therefore a must-read publication for all progressive thinkers

Related video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaOyvgP05Qw

Help your academic organisation to have the edge by:

Informing research work

Gaining and maintaining qualitative insights into global contexts and market dynamics. Main topics covered: World Politics, Business & Finance, Economics, Science & Technology and Culture

Providing a resource to students to equip them for the outside world

Investing in students, an additional academic benefit for them

Encouraging higher performance and results in exams

How can my academic organisation benefit from a B2B Group Subscription to The Economist?

The Economist is more than just a “ nice-to-have” data resource, our content can deliver a clear return on investment (ROI).

Informing the research work of both students and teachers

Enabling higher performance and results in exams and projects

Investing in your students to encourage greater understanding, progressive thinking, intelligent conversation and a higher quality of ideas, Covering a vast range of relevant topics; Politics, Business & Finance, Science & Technology, Culture

What type of B2B Group Subscription will suit my academic organisation best?

All content packages are created to the specific needs of your academic organisation, based on one, or a mixture, of the following.

IP Address – access to The Economist website only, automatically granted via your IP address and delivered to all users and desktops within it

Digital Voucher Codes – access to The Economist website, The Economist apps (The Economist and The Economist Espresso) and The Economist Audio, granted to individuals via a personal login which can be accessed on any of their devices anywhere

More Information : https://www.bharatbook.com/the-economist

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry study, country reports, business reports, newsletters, Newspaper & Magazines and online databases. Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.

Contact us :

Bharat Book Bureau

Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773

Email: poonam@bharatbook.com

Website: www.bharatbook.com

Follow us on : Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, GooglePlus