Blast Catering Provides First-Class Catering Services in Dubai

Event clients in Dubai and across the United Arab Emirates can ensure exceptional food and service at their events with Blast Catering’s wide range of menus, from fine dining to live stations and breakfast to barbecue packages.

[DUBAI, 08/23/2018] — Blast Catering is a Dubai-based boutique catering service managed by the same team that started Foodie Brands. The company’s talented chefs, excellent event planners, and well-trained staff help clients put on an unforgettable and successful event.

A Customer-Centric Boutique Food Catering Business

The clients’ needs, preferences, and goals are the top priority for Blast Catering. The team behind Blast Catering works closely with them to better understand their guests and event theme. In fact, the company can customize their existing menus and meals to meet the guests’ needs, such as special dietary or religious restrictions.

Moreover, Blast Catering offers a bespoke catering menu. Whether it’s a wedding, corporate, children’s, or private event, clients are not limited solely to their existing menu. The company welcomes requests for tailored, off-menu dishes and crafts a menu proposal based on the client’s requirements.

A Diverse Lineup of Menu and Dining Options

Blast Catering’s varied selection of food ranges from traditional Mediterranean fare to international cuisine. The company’s repertoire of menu packages includes breakfast, live barbecue stations, and canapes & bowls. It also caters on special holidays, including iftar or suhour meals during Ramadan.

The company offers different dining setups, as well. Clients can choose between a buffet service for casual events with many guests or a banquet setup for more a more formal celebration. Blast catering also provides fine dining services. It comes complete with an amuse bouche, three-course meal, palate cleanser, bread basket, as well as the cutlery and crockery.

About Blast Catering

Blast Catering is a boutique food catering company based in Dubai. The company caters to holiday celebrations, corporate meetings, and other events across the United Arab Emirates. Blast Catering offers a wide selection of menus, including fine dining services and specially curated menus for theme events.

For any inquiries about the catering services, visit their website at https://blastcatering.com today.