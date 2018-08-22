SSAW Steel Pipe Sewage Conveying Anticorrosion Steel pipe Technology Process

Sewage conveying cement mortar lining anti-corrosion spiral submerged arc pipe is a technical process, cement mortar lining anti-corrosion steel pipe custom technology process, cement mortar lining anti-corrosion steel pipe production process, in order to make the cement mortar anti-corrosion steel pipe adhere to the steel pipe surface, cement mortar in use In addition, some additives, such as microfoams, waterproof powders, etc., are often added in proportion to improve its workability and viscosity. Then, a pipe coating machine is used to form a 8 to 16 mm cement coating on the inner wall of the steel pipe. Our company can process a pipe diameter range of Φ325 to Φ2220.

The anti-corrosion longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe in cement mortar is a molding process, and the diameter is generally larger than 800. Pipes made of cement mortar need to be added wire mesh to enhance the firmness of cement mortar and prevent cracks from falling off. The technology of using the special alkalinity of cement mortar to form a passivation film on the inner surface of the pipeline has been widely adopted by internal anticorrosion of domestic and foreign water pipelines. During the construction, adding additives to increase the temperature and humidity during the curing period can effectively reduce the cracks generated during the initial construction period.

China Municipal Engineering Northwest Design Institute adopted Daqing New 1# asphalt anticorrosive measures in the design of the 45km long-distance high-pressure water transportation project in the Yugou Mining Area of Ningxia, with 2mm thick asphalt three layers, two layers of glass cloth, and a layer of plastic cloth, with total thickness > 6mm, at the same time also used electrochemical physics combined anti-corrosion measures to supplement the lack of a single asphalt coating.

The method of electrochemical corrosion is to establish a cathodic protection station at the first pressurized pump station of the water pipeline. The SF-2 potentiostat is used for protection and current. The anode bed is composed of 10 old steel tubes with a spacing of 35m and a total length of Ф100mm and 2500mm. To increase the conductance of the bed, the coke powder is backfilled within 1m from the steel tube, and the water is used to ensure the ground. The bed resistance is below 1.0Ω, and the distance between anode bed and trunk pipe is 500m.