Retina scans may help in treating Parkinson’s disease earlier

The thinning of retina — the lining of nerve cells in the back of the eye — could be linked to Parkinson’s disease (PD), according to a recent finding. The study says that retina thinning is linked to the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine, a substance that helps control movement — a hallmark of PD that impairs motor ability. If confirmed in larger studies, retina scans may not only allow earlier treatment of the condition but more precise monitoring of treatments that could slow progression of the disease as well.

The incidence and prevalence of PD increases with advancing age, being present in 1% of people over the age of 65 years. Early-onset Parkinson’s disease (EOPD) is defined as the onset of parkinsonian features before the age of 40 years. The prevalence rate over the age of 60 years is 247/100,000.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “Parkinson’s disease is caused when brain cells that produce dopamine die. The disease is progressive, affecting about one percent of people older than 65. There is no cure, although a number of drugs can make symptoms better for some time. The disease has three to five stages. People experience symptoms such as tremors in Stage 1 and in Stage 2, it can become difficult for them to even walk. In Stage 3, the symptoms can become worse and lead to a loss of balance and slow movement. In the advanced stages, they may require a caregiver for basic functions. The condition is common in both young and old people. It can be caused by a family history of the condition, head trauma or injury, and exposure to environmental toxins. Consulting a neurologist right at the onset can help in managing the condition better.”

Those with Parkinson’s often develop a parkinsonian gait that includes a tendency to lean forward, small quick steps as if hurrying forward, and reduced swinging of the arms. They also may have trouble initiating or continuing movement.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor-in-Chief of IJCP, said, “Although there is no cure for Parkinson’s, some therapies can help in delaying complications. However, in people who reach the advanced stage, surgery may be recommended. It is important to consult a neurologist if you notice any symptoms. Some general lifestyle changes (rest and exercise), physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy can prove beneficial in controlling the symptoms.”

Some tips from HCFI

Staying hydrated is important for everyone, especially people with Parkinson’s. Aim to drink six to eight glasses of water each day to feel your best. Vitamin D has been demonstrated to protect against Parkinson’s, so getting fresh air and sunshine might help your symptoms, too. Different kinds of exercise and physical therapy can improve your abilities and slow the progression of Parkinson’s. Talk to you doctor about supplements you might take and exercises that would be safe for you to try.