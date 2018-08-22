Paper Coating Compounds Market – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast | 2025



Demand for paper coating compounds is driven by the rise in demand for these in end-user industries such as binding and corrugated boxes industries. covers and corrugated boxes. However, increase in usage of electronic gadgets such as smartphones, computers, e-books, and e-newspapers has adversely affected the usage of paper. This is expected to hamper the paper coating compounds market in the near future.

Global Paper Coating Compounds Market: Key Segments

Based on end-use industries, the paper coating compounds market can be classified into binding industry, stationary industry, packaging industry, corrugated boxes industry, and others. Paper Coating Compounds Markets are used for various purposes such as office paper, packaging, stationery, boxes, wallpaper, and bookbinding. They are frequently used for newspaper inserts, magazines, catalogues, advertising materials, security papers, and converted paper products. Binding industry and corrugated boxes industry segments are anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

In terms of grade, the paper coating compounds market can be segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC), precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), Kaolin clay, SB latex, titanium dioxide, wax, starch, talc, and others. Each type of paper coating compounds mentioned has its own properties and applications. GCC constitutes the major share of the global paper coating compounds market due to its lower cost, efficient fiber substitution property, print saturation density, and low viscosity. Kaolin clay and talc are widely used as fillers in coatings. These segments are estimated to expand at significant pace during the forecast period. SB latex and starch are used in binding industries.

In terms of geography, the paper coating compounds market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for key share of the paper coating compound market. The market in the region is estimated to expand at a faster pace in the near future due to the presence of emerging markets such as China, South Korea, and Japan. Technological advancements in paper coating processes, various advantages offered by Paper Coating Compounds Market, and emerging markets such as Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe are expected to drive the paper coating material market.

Global Paper Coating Compounds Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global paper coating compounds market include Imerys S.A., BASF SE, Penford Corporation, Omya AG, Michelman Inc, Achroma, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

