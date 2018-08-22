Godrej Alive Mulund Excellent Lifestyle And Beautiful Ambiance In Mumbai

Mumbai is the city of dreams. The aspiring professionals always find an opportunity to be a part of this city and enjoy the grand lifestyle here. The city offers excellent platforms for the aspiring performers to find a good job and settle down in the city. Finding a new home in this city is an ultimate challenge. The overpriced properties and plots do not allow a professional to own a home. Debunking all the myths, Godrej has come up with the best project in the close vicinity of the main city so that the professionals can find an excellent home to live and enjoy everything they dreamed of. The new project Godrej Alive is the ideal name to search for a new home in Thane.

Godrej Properties is the best brand in this aspect to find the ultimate homes in Mumbai. The brand has a huge track record of 30 years in which it did not offer any scope to the customers to complain. The excellent projects have always been the favorite of the mass to own a home and invest money. This time also, Godrej Alive Mulund will be the favorite venture in Mumbai where the home seekers will find beautiful apartments.

Where is Godrej Alive?

Thane is the best location to invest your hard-earned money. The proposed location in the city is growing considerably. Godrej Alive Thane will share a prime location with other projects. This location in Thane is well connected with the other parts of Mumbai via the railways and arterial roads. It will be easier for the professionals, working in the various industries, to commute to their workplaces easily.

Thane has been developing at a huge pace. The surrounding will provide all the facilities a family needs these days. The markets, malls, high-grade schools, remarkable entertainment centers, banks, ATMs, etc will be ideal for the Indian families to reside. The family members will be able to get all the daily requirements easily from the surrounding. Godrej Alive will be the best project for all types of families who are searching for a good property in Mumbai.

Facilities and features of Godrej Alive

Godrej is all set to cater the best infrastructure for the future residents in Godrej Alive Mulund West. As the name suggests, it will be a unique project where the residents will feel alive. The brand has acquired a vast piece of land of area 6 acres. There will be 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK luxury variants to choose from. The floor space will vary from 787 square feet to 1465 square feet. Needless to say, every home seeker will find their individual requirements in the best shape.

There will 8 towers with 26 floors in each. Every tower will have designer lobbies, beautiful lawns, fast-paced lifts, and other facilities such as security, power backup, etc. There will be ample amenities for the recreation of the families residing in Godrej Alive. The investment in the properties of this project will bring a comfortable lifestyle to the owner’s life.