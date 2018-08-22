Global Protease Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

We have produced a new premium report Protease Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Protease. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Protease Market by source(animals, plants and microorganisms), by application(bioremediation, food and beverages, detergents and soaps, paper and pulp, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others) through main geographies in the Global Protease Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Protease Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Protease Market are AB Enzymes, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V. Royal DSM, Specialty Enzymes &, Biotechnologies Co., Advanced Enzymes, Dyadic International, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd, Amano Enzymes, Novozymes A/S. New report published by Infinium Global Research predicts the global protease market is projected to surpass USD 2.50 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. Protease is an enzyme that breaks down bonds of proteins and converts them into smaller chains of amino acids or peptides through hydrolysis process. The major available source of protease is microorganisms. There are many health benefits of protease and they are used for manufacturing various medicines, foods and beverages.

Microbial protease owing to significant demand from the industry accounted for substantial share in terms of revenue in the global protease market. In dairy industry, rennin is the major protease in demand and it has application in cheese making process. Detergents and soaps industry is a major source for growth of global protease market due to increasing demand from both domestic and industrial applications. As an enzyme additive in feed, protease is expected to experience rapid growth in demand from livestock industry. The innovations in protein engineering technology and government policies are expected to drive the global protease market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global protease market by source, application, and region. In terms of source, the market is segmented as animals, plants and microorganisms. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as bioremediation, food and beverages, detergents and soaps, paper and pulp, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of market share, North America was the market in terms of revenue in 2017. Favorable regulations in the US have driven the demand for protease over the past few years. Eastern Europe holds key in the growth of protease market in Europe as several Western European countries have saturated demand. In parts of Europe and North America, the pharmaceutical sector generates demand for protease to provide new impetus. While in Asia-Pacific region, the increasing disposable income is expected to drive the demand for products that require protease for manufacturing. The detergents and soaps industry and pharmaceuticals industry in China and India drive the market in the region. Increasing cost of raw materials and stringent guidelines for manufacturing of protease are the major challenges in front of the major players in global protease market. In developing economies in the rest of the world, the modernization of various industries and adoption of environmental friendly enzymes are expected to drive the demand of protease.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global protease market such as AB Enzymes, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V. Royal DSM, Specialty Enzymes &, Biotechnologies Co., Advanced Enzymes, Dyadic International, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd, Amano Enzymes, Novozymes A/S.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of protease both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of protease. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the protease market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to protease market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the protease market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on protease market in the short run as well as in the long run.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the protease to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

