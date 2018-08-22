Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2018 Analysis by Google, Apple, Microsoft, Sony, Qualcomm, Magic Leap, PTC, Total Immersion

Global Augmented Reality Market Research Report: by Component, Technology (Marker Based, Marker Less), by Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Head up Display), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Commercial, Aerospace & Defense, Medical) –Forecast till 2023

Augmented Reality (AR) Market – Overview:

Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which, a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing one’s current perception of reality.

Owing to the increasing technology penetration across all the industries and verticals, the augmented reality market is projected to grow exceedingly.

Rising number of mobile devices including tablets and smartphones with built in AR functionalities enhance the smooth business workflows and operations further contributes to the growing industry size. This is how AR or Augmented Reality is becoming an important tool in the workplace.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Players

Some of the major players in Global Augmented Reality Market include

• Sony (Japan)

• Apple (U.S.)

• Blippar (U.K.)

• Microsoft (U.S.)

• Google (U.S.)

• Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.)

• Total Immersion (France)

• Magic Leap, Inc. (U.S.)

• PTC (U.S.)

• Daqri LLC (U.S.)

Augmented Reality (AR) Market – Synopsis & Scenario

The major growth driver of Augmented Reality Market includes highly adoption of digital media, rise in demand for 3-D visualization in healthcare sector, and growing market of smart devices among others. The global augmented reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 39% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Industry News:

• PTC has announced in April 2016 about its new development smart connected retail PLM software. The software will provide visibility and connect consumers, products, stores, supply chain with the management.

• Blippar has acquired Layar in 2014. Layar was one of the pioneers to bring augmented reality in mobile platform. This acquisition would provide Blippar an opportunity for bringing comprehensive insights on user preferences with respect to augmented reality technology.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Segments

For an easy understanding the Global Augmented Reality Market is segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Type: Hardware (sensors, display, processors, semiconductor) and software.

Segmentation by Application: consumer electronics, commercial, healthcare, automobile, and logistics among others.

Augmented Reality (AR) Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the Global Augmented Reality Market with the largest market share, and therefore accounting for even greater growth by 2023.

Augmented Reality Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR by 2023.

The Europe market for Augmented Reality Market is expected to grow comprehensively (2017-2023).

