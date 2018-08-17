Underfloor Heating and Cooling Systems Market : Market Research Report : Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2026

There are several ways to heat and cool buildings. These can range from fans and air conditioners to heaters and coolers. However, such appliances consume high level of energy. Currently, concerns regarding global warming are high. Hence, there is high focus on finding ways to heat and cool buildings in an energy efficient manner.

Underfloor heating and cooling systems are floor-integrated systems, which distribute heat and cold evenly across spaces in an optimal manner. These are ‘invisible’ systems that can also be installed in walls and ceilings, other than beneath the floors.

Underfloor heating and cooling systems provide various benefits. Besides their energy efficient method of working, they can be customized for every type of building or factory. They can be quickly and easily installed even in old buildings. Furthermore, they are easy to retrofit. Energy efficiency of underfloor heating and cooling systems and the increase in construction activities in developing economies such as India, China, and South Africa are the major factors driving the underfloor heating and cooling systems market.

On the other hand, these systems are not specifically designed for removal of moisture from air. This is a significant drawback in the adoption of these systems in regions with high humidity levels such as India and countries in Southeast Asia. In these countries, companies manufacturing underfloor heating and cooling systems face difficulty in dealing with the competition from companies manufacturing air conditioners, heaters, and fans.

Development of smart systems, which can be controlled by mobile applications, is an important opportunity for the underfloor heating and cooling systems market. Smart systems can learn through patterns in order to understand when a temperature change might be required.

Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling Systems Market: Key Segments

The global underfloor heating and cooling systems market can be segmented based on component, method, application, and region.

In terms of component, the market can be divided into pipes, pumps, and control systems. Pipes are laid beneath floors and are used for the supply of heat in order to maintain the required temperature. Pumps are used for the purpose of supplying the required heat or water to these pipes. Control systems primarily refer to the panels through which the temperature and other requirements are manually adjusted.

In terms of method, the underfloor heating and cooling systems market can be bifurcated into hydraunics and radiant systems. Hydraunics systems are more compatible with the various types of floorings available in buildings. Their cost of installation is also lower.

Based on application, the underfloor heating and cooling systems market can be segregated into residential construction, commercial construction, and industrial construction. Underfloor heating and cooling systems are adopted in all types of constructions.

In terms of region, the market can be split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The underfloor heating and cooling systems market is well established in North America and Europe. It is relatively new in developing regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling Systems Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the underfloor heating and cooling systems market include Uponor, Roth Werke GmbH, F.W.OVENTROP GmbH & Co. KG, and Warmafloor.

