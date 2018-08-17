Things to Know Before Buying a Waterfront Property in Toronto

There are few caveats that can come with a purchase of waterfront property. One cannot describe the feeling of a home on the waterfront. Here are few things that you should know before purchasing a waterfront property:

• The Canadian law has clearly stated that water bodies are not considered as private property. The aquatic authority usually puts barrier lines on the water body and the distance can vary from year to year. For you, the best bet can be to bring in a surveyor to access the perimeter before making a purchase.

• There are certain protocols that you must abide by if you want to dock your sailboat next to your waterfront property.

• Storms are quite frequent along the shore and can be amplified by concurrent weather patterns. As a Canadian, you must be aware of some places that are quite famous for storm watching. This uncertain and fierce weather can influence your choice of building materials and placements of your home.

• Just like any other real estate purchase, location is of the waterfront property is much important than the structure itself. The location of your waterfront property usually determines its price, utility, and resale value.

• If you wish to dock your sailboats or yacht, you must make sure to measure the water depth near your floating home. If the water is not deep enough, you may face difficulty docking your water vehicle.

