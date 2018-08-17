August 17, 2018

Raptivity Launches Refresh – An Exclusive Service for Customers Using Older Raptivity Versions

Raptivity Refresh to aid smooth migration of eLearning content from older Raptivity versions to the latest version.

Keeping up with its tradition of ‘Customers First’, team Raptivity recently launched Refresh service for customers using older versions of Raptivity. Under this service, any Raptivity interactions created below Raptivity version 6.0 can be migrated to the latest version rapidly and at a nominal cost. It would enable customers to re-use their older Raptivity assets. Raptivity has always tried to keep up with customer needs, technology and industry trends, and Refresh is yet another proof of the same.

Team Raptivity has been contemplating for a while if moving content from older versions to the latest version would be useful for its customers, and turns out that this migration is sought by many. A lot of Raptivity customers use older and unsupported Raptivity versions, and find it very challenging to edit the content or use Raptivity output with latest browsers. With Flash on its last leg, it is all the more critical to implement this exercise well in time. Refresh aims at making this transition hassle free through automation. To complement this launch, Raptivity is also offering a very nominal pricing for version upgrade. Visit the Raptivity store page for the new upgrade pricing.

Poonam Jaypuriya, Vice President – eLearning, Harbinger Group, is very upbeat about this service launch, and is convinced it will help Raptivity customers immensely. She says, “An older interaction sitting in your eLearning repository that cannot be used now, is wasted money, time, and effort. You don’t want to discard it because the content is still instructionally relevant. Wouldn’t it be better if you could simply convert it to a newer format? Refresh addresses the same need – the need of being able to use legacy and relevant content in a newer format. ”

“Our customers are the sole reason behind our drive to keep improving. What we are today is because of them. Team Raptivity has been fortunate to have been part of so many customer success stories. Raptivity Refresh is our way of telling them that we look forward to supporting them for decades to come, and will always be committed to their success”, said Janhavi Padture, Vice President – Strategy and Research, Harbinger Knowledge Products.

To know more about Raptivity Refresh, drop an email to info@raptivity.com.

About Raptivity

Raptivity® is a rapid interactivity builder that allows you to quickly and easily create learning interactions. Raptivity helps educators and trainers enrich their content with over 190+ well-designed interactions from various categories like games & simulations, presentation aids, visual aids, brainteasers, assessments, and many more.

Raptivity® is a world renowned award winning eLearning product that has been appreciated by various learning bodies. Raptivity has been recognized with the ‘Award of Excellence’ in the Best of Elearning! 2015 awards, in the ‘E-learning Development Tool’ category. It has also been adjudged the winner in ComputED Gazette’s 18th Annual Education Software Review Awards (EDDIES) 2013. Raptivity has also won the prestigious ComputED Gazette’s ’19th Annual Best Educational Software Awards (BESSIE’s) in “eLearning creation website” category.

About Harbinger Knowledge Products

Harbinger Knowledge Products is recognized as a global leader in interactivity solutions for knowledge sharing applications including learning, presentation and web development. Harbinger Knowledge Products is a part of Harbinger Group, which serves customers in over 65 countries through its offices in Pune (India), Redmond (WA, USA) and through its partner network worldwide.

For three consecutive years, Deloitte has named Harbinger Knowledge Products among the fastest growing technology companies in its Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific and Technology Fast 50 India programs. Red Herring named Harbinger amongst world’s top 100 private technology companies. Harbinger’s patented technology and sound thought leadership have resulted in groundbreaking products, including market-leading Raptivity®, and innovative YawnBuster.

For more information, visit www.raptivity.com or contact Harbinger Knowledge Products at 425.861.8400.

