Plastic Coatings Market 2018 Growth, Business Analysis and Opportunities Till 2023

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 23, 2017– DSM invests USD 18.12 million to expand capacity at Coating Resins plant in Meppen (Germany).DSM is a global science company active in health, nutrition and materials, announced it has invested USD 15 18.12 million for the expansion of its Coating Resins plant in Meppen, Germany. The facility is specialized in the production of liquid polyesters and other specialty resins. With this expansion, DSM Coating Resins reinforces its position in the can and coil coatings segment and ensures it remains fit for growth in the BPA-free market. The investment will enable greater supply flexibility, the ability to meet growing demand and improved stock management. The overall impact of this investment to be seen in coatings especially in plastic application and likely to drive its demand in automotive applications.

Get In-Depth Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1707

August 17, 2017- Axalta Coating Systems completes the acquisition of Plascoat Systems Limited. a leading supplier of thermoplastic powder coatings, from its parent company, International Process Technologies (IPT) Ltd. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. With this acquisition, production of dicumyl peroxide (DCP), an organic peroxide used as a crosslinking agent in the manufacture of polymers is increased by 40% at 38000 tons per years.

Jun 20, 2017 – One of the leading chemical industry player, BASF invests USD 40 million in automotive coatings in North America. The company expanding their automotive coatings production in North America with investments of nearly USD 40 million, this investment will adds capacity to the company’s production plants in Tultitlan and Mexico. Although the investment has made in automate paints, the overall impact of this investment expected to be seen in Plastic coatings as well. This is due to, Plastic coatings accounts for the substantial shares in overall automotive paints & coating application and this aforementioned investment could be the game changes in this market.

Competitive Landscape

The report analyses the degree of competition among the industry players as well as industry growth and market scenario. Industry competition among the key market participants is observed as moderate to high. With consistent rise in demand for plastic coatings and increasing pressure from governmental bodies to reduce environmental impact, key industry participants are focusing on new product innovation. Some of the investment are also seen in the researches and development to innovate new product formulation, therefore, the overall industry competition is expected to rise in the coming years.

Plastic Coatings Market – Overview

Plastic Coating exhibits functional uses including corrosion inhibition, abrasion resistance, thermal resistance, chemical resistance, UV resistance, lubrication, mechanical property enhancement, surface finish, and esthetics. Moreover, overall application scope of plastic coatings covers automotive, oil & gas, building & construction, electronics, aerospace and defense. Among all automotive, building & construction and aerospace & defense are the major consumer of the plastic castings and are consistently providing the growth offerings. Over the past few years the global plastic coating market has been experiencing prolific demand and it is expected to grow significantly over the assessment period. Growth in this market is highly attributed to the plastic coatings are widely used in automobile industry for coating the battery trays, seat springs radiator grilles, brackets, door handles, filler pipes, and seat belt loops. In addition to this, increasing automotive production likely to provide healthy growth opportunities for key industry participants in this coming years. Although driven by aforementioned factors, the global demand for plastic coatings is inhibited by the huge impact on the environment due to VOC emissions.

Browse Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plastic-coating-market-1707

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com