Neem Extract Market Report 2018 – Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company

Global Neem Extract Market is estimated to reach $2,862 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2016 to 2024. Neem, scientifically called as Azadirachta Indica, is gaining significant popularity globally, owing to its use in a wide range of applications including cosmetics, medicine, agriculture, and in several pest control products. It consists of several complex elements including nimbin, nimbidin, nimbolide, limonoids and such similar types of elements that assists in diseases management through a range of genetic pathways. Neem extract constitutes of antiviral, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties and are highly recommended for the treatment of skin disorders and skin infections. Neem extracts are being commonly used in Ayurveda, homeopathy, unani, and modern medicines for the treatment of several infectious or metabolic diseases.

The global neem extract market is driven by factors such as, rising demand for alternative to chemical-based cosmetics, increasing utilization of bio-based fertilizers and pesticides, growing investments in R&D, and rising preference of ayurved-based therapies. Though, factors such as, limited concentration of need plants to certain countries only could pose challenge for the market. Additionally, market expansion, and increasing application of neem extracts would create market opportunities in years to come.

The global neem extract market is categorized as application, and geography. Application is further segmented into pharmaceuticals, personal care, animal feed, and agriculture.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the market include Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, E.I.D Parry India Ltd., PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., Parker Biotech Private Limited, Bros India Group, Agro Extracts Limited, and Terramera Inc., among others.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/neem-extract-market/request-customization

