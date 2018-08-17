Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market Value Chain, Factor Analysis, Region and Forecasts Till 2023

Metabolic biomarker testing is the process of identification and quantification of metabolites in a biological system. The steps involved in metabolic biomarker analysis are profiling, identification, quantification, and interpretation. Most healthcare professionals use diagnostic tests to clarify and support their clinical decision making.

There is an increasing demand for personalized medicines in the European and Americas region, the important factors for the growth of the global metabolic biomarker testing market. Furthermore, the rising need for toxicology technologies, the increasing government research funding and initiatives, escalated R&D activities across various sectors are fueling the market growth worldwide.

The recent technological advancement is the key strategy implemented by major players to expand their reach in the global market and fortify their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2016, Metabolon, Inc. launched its novel product the Meta IMD test for diagnosing any hereditary metabolic issues. Moreover, in May 2016, Agilent Technologies Inc. global launch of the Agilent 5110 ICP-OES, an atomic spectroscopy.

Furthermore, the factors such as the rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing need for accurate diagnosis of diseases, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure, huge investments by government & private players in the R&D are driving the market growth. Lack of awareness of metabolic biomarker and lack of skilled personnel to conduct these procedure are likely to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. The global metabolic biomarker testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation:

The global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented on the basis of techniques, indications, application, and end user.

On the basis of the techniques, the global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented into separation techniques, detection techniques. The separation techniques is categorized into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary chromatography. Moreover, the liquid chromatography segment is classified into high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography. Furthermore, detection techniques is divided into mass spectrometry, multivariate analysis, and spectroscopy. Under detection techniques, spectroscopy is further classified into nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy On the basis of the indication, the global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and others. On the basis of the application, the global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented into drug discovery or drug assessment, nutrigenomics, toxicology testing, personalized medicine, functional genomics, and others On the basis of the end user, the global metabolic biomarker testing market is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare it/big data companies, clinical laboratories, and others.

Leading Player in Metabolic Biomarker Testing Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Human Metabolome Technologies Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (U.S.), and Metabolon Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas region is responsible for the largest market share of the global metabolic biomarker testing market owing to the rising incidence of genetic abnormalities, governmental support for the research and development, and presence of sophisticated infrastructure. Moreover, North America is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. This growth can be imputed to the rising disposable income of the population and increasing demand for personalized medicine of global metabolic biomarker market for the next few years.

The European market has boost the market growth owing to the rising awareness about nutritional products, increasing numbers of clinical trials, and rapid growth of data analysis software for metabolic biomarker are the factors to propel the growth of this market. The U.K contributed to huge market share followed by Germany and Italy owing to a huge patient population in Europe.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the global metabolic biomarker testing market due to the rising awareness about genetic disorder and advances in the medical fields are driving the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa are expected to experience limited growth due to less demand for genetic testing. The Middle East is growing significantly as compared to the African metabolic biomarker testing market owing to a rise in the number of chronic disease cases, and novel genetic testing methods.

