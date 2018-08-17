Liquid Biopsy Market Size 2018 | Regional Analysis and Growth Barrier till 2023

Liquid Biopsy Market Report include on MarketReseacrhFuture.com with exhaustive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Liquid Biopsy Market Report. The report provides key statistics on the market status. Global Forecast till 2022.

Liquid Biopsy Market – Synopsis

The global Liquid Biopsy market is currently valued at $ 3950 million and will reach $ 17,372.28 million growing at a CAGR of 28%. Cancer diagnosis and monitoring have now become an important part of the healthcare system. The increasing burden of cancer has led to a need for development of new diagnostic and treatment methods. The researchers are now interested in determining the root cause of various types of cancer such as bone cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Furthermore, there is also need to introduce new diagnostic and treatment options due to increasing prevalence of rare cancer and late diagnosis of the diseases. Late diagnosis thus reduces the chances of curing the disease as it spreads throughout the body.

Liquid biopsy is one of the promising non-invasive method for the diagnosis of cancer. It involves the sampling of tissue in the liquid state. It is a simple and painless method for cancer diagnostic as compared to other diagnostics methods. Therefore, liquid as well as solid biopsy are important for cancer management, and creates excellent growth opportunities in the market. The technology is further applicable for monitoring cardiac and neurologic disease, early detection and evaluation of drug resistance, and prenatal testing. It can now be applied to organ transplant monitoring to bridge the gap between need of new technology, and rising demand.

Driver & Restrains:

Increasing awareness about personalized cancer care is ruling the global liquid biopsy market. The market is driven by increasing demand for non-invasive testing, increasing prevalence of cancer, and extensive research and development in the cancer diagnosis and treatment. The market is also driven by number of advantages of liquid biopsies such as quick analysis, identification of specific mutations, low cost, and r less labor required. Furthermore, rising awareness about the diagnosis of various types of cancer stimulate the market growth. However, tumor heterogeneity, remaining the biggest challenge in cancer research, may restrain the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Guardant Health

Trovagene

Agena Bioscience

Admera Health

Biocept

And more.

Liquid Biopsy Market – Regional Analysis:

Globally North America is the largest market for Global Liquid Biopsy market. Europe is the second-largest market for Global Liquid Biopsy market. However the developing regions market particularly Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing and will be the key to the future. North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.95% in 2016 accounting for a market value of 1,499.10 million in 2016. Asia pacific is the fastest growing market which is growing at a CAGR of 28.8%.

Liquid Biopsy Market – Segment

Global Liquid Biopsy market has been segmented on the basis of biomarker type which comprises of circulating tumor cells (Ctcs), circulating tumor DNA (Ctdna), extracellular vehicles (Evs) and other biomarker. On the basis of application; market is segmented into cancer therapeutic application, reproductive health, and other therapeutic application. On the basis of sample; market is segmented into blood, urine and others. On the basis of end-users; market is segmented into hospitals and laboratories, academic and research centers and others.

