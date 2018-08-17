Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Allergic Rhinitis Drugs.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market are GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, Alcon, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Belcher Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Novartis and Pfizer. According to report the global allergic rhinitis drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1298

Allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, is an allergic reaction to specific allergens. An allergen is an innocuous substance that causes an allergic reaction. This condition is usually caused by dust, animal dander, pollen, and certain food ingredients. Allergic rhinitis and sinusitis are related to each other, as allergic rhinitis blocks the nose, which in turn blocks the sinuses.

The market is expected to grow due to variety of drugs and nasal sprays are developed by manufacturers for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in the coming years. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) estimates at least 50 million people in the US are affected by nasal allergies from which 30% of adults and 40% of children, in 2015. Increase in the occurrence of allergic rhinitis is likely to boost the growth of this market growth. Furthermore, Rise in the awareness about allergic rhinitis and high usage of tobacco are some of the factor driving the growth of the market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for allergic rhinitis. High incidences of allergic rhinitis in regions like the US, Canada, and other part of North America. In 2017, Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited received approval for Odactra drug, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the first allergen extract to be administered under the tongue (sublingually), to treat house dust mite (HDM)-induced nasal inflammation (allergic rhinitis), with or without eye inflammation (conjunctivitis), for people aged between18 and 65 years. Pediapharm Inc. launched an advanced allergy medication – Rupall, in a tablet and oral form, in 2017, which is a first prescription antihistamine with three indications namely, symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR), perennial allergic rhinitis (PAR), and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), for children and adults aged 2 years and above suffering from the allergy.

Segment Covered

The report on global allergic rhinitis drugs market covers segments such as, class of drugs and route of administration. On the basis of class of drugs the global allergic rhinitis drugs market is categorized into immunotherapies, intranasal corticosteroids and antihistamines. On the basis of route of administration the global allergic rhinitis drugs market is categorized into intranasal, oral and parenteral.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global allergic rhinitis drugs market such as, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Sanofi, Alcon, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Belcher Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Novartis and Pfizer.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global allergic rhinitis drugs market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of allergic rhinitis drugs market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the allergic rhinitis drugs market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the allergic rhinitis drugs market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-allergic-rhinitis-drugs