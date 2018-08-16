What factors impact the cost of engagement?here have some tips

Online jewelry stores

are the best place where you can find it for cheap prices. You can also buy simple rings for your lady such as solitaire diamond engagement ring. These rings are more classic and glamorous and are perfect gift for engagement. This is true that all most all men wants the best for their beloved but another most important thing which you must keep in mind while selecting your best ring is your budget. And remember today you can easily select an engagement ring for cheap prices according to your choice if you give some time to your shopping.

The material or metal that the ring is made of plays a role in the ring’s price. The favorite and traditional choice is gold. Yellow gold is a favorite because it brings out the best of any stone and goes well with any other jewelry. Yellow gold rings come in 14K or 18K. The higher the karat, the more expensive, and the softer, the gold is. A more economical form of gold is white gold. White gold is simply yellow gold mixed with other metals to make it appear silvery or “white.” However, gold is a soft metal and the rings may not be as durable as the couple would want it to be. A yet more affordable option is an engagement ring of sterling silver. The only thing to remember is that silver tends to tarnish over time.

The more light a diamond capture the more expensive it will be. Carat-weight is how heavy the diamond is. Just because a diamond is big in size does not mean it will be expensive. It could have some blemishes and flaws, so make sure you get it checked out before purchasing. Finally, color is exactly what you’d think it would mean: the color of the diamond. Diamonds that contain color are not as popular as colorless diamonds. Again, colorless diamonds are the preferred choice because they let in the most amount of light, unlike diamonds with color. Diamonds with color is a good option for those investing in unique or antique engagement rings.

The engagement ring price does not reflect how much you love your girlfriend and should not be looked at that way. The sooner you understand that she’ll be happy with a ring, any ring, because of what it symbolizes more than anything, the sooner you’ll be able to go shopping with a large burden off your chest. Get a ring that she’ll be happy with, but do it with financial responsibility.

