Surgical Lights Market to Encounter Countless Growth Opportunities during 2018-2023

Surgical lights Market – Overview

Surgical lights play is an important role in illumination, thereby helping the surgeons to view the surgical site. There are various types of surgical lights available in the market such as ceiling mounted, mobile surgical lights, surgical headlights, and wall mounted surgical lights. Additionally, examination lights are also used for various minor procedures. The global surgical lights market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Surgical lights have a wide range of applications during wound closure, urology, laparoscopy, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, orthopedic surgery, and others. These are manufactured according to various specifications such as brightness, Color Rendering Index (CRI), homogeneity, Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), shadow dilution, and many others.

The global surgical lights market is driven by increasing demand for surgical lights with an increase in the number of surgical procedures. Furthermore, increasing demand for technologically advanced surgical lighting systems in operating rooms and ambulatory surgical centers also fuel the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is restrained by the high cost of surgical lights.

Prominent Players:

A-dec

BihlerMED

CV Medical

Getinge AB

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

And others.

Surgical Lights Market – Segmentation:

The global surgical lights market is divided into type, technology, application, and end users.

On the basis of the type, the global surgical lights market is segmented into surgical lights and examination lights. Surgical lights are further segmented into a ceiling mounted, mobile surgical lights, surgical headlights, and wall mounted surgical lights. Examination lights are further segmented into general exam light, endoscopes lights, vein light, and medical penlight.

On the basis of the technology, global surgical lights market is segmented into LED and halogen lights.

On the basis of application, the Surgical Lights Market is segmented into surgical suites, endoscopy procedures, dental procedures and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the global surgical lights market is divided into hospital operating rooms, ambulatory surgical centers, and procedure rooms.

Surgical Lights Market – Regional Analysis:

Americas is the largest market for surgical lights consisting of two regions namely the North America and South America. North America consists of the U.S. and Canada. North America holds the largest share in the surgical lights market whose growth is attributed to an increasing demand for surgical lights and growing trend of hybrid operating rooms in hospitals and ambulatory care centers. Furthermore, the presence of key players manufacturing surgical lights also accelerates the market growth. South America also exhibits growth in the market with increasing demand for technological advancement.

Europe is the second largest market which is driven by the growth of medical device industry and extensive use of LED lighting systems. Germany is the largest market for surgical lights due to an increase the number of surgical lights manufacturers and distributors.

The surgical lights market is Asia Pacific exhibits tremendous growth with increasing demand for surgical devices, equipment’s and accessories. Japan, India, and China are the largest contributors to the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa exhibit steady growth due to increasing for healthcare services and increasing number of specialty care centers.

Major TOC of Surgical Lights Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Surgical Lights Market by Type

7 Global Surgical Lights Market by Technology

8 Global Surgical Lights Market by Application

9 Global Surgical Lights Market by End User

10 Global Surgical Lights Market by Region

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Profile

13 Conclusion

14 Appendix

