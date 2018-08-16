Future of Massage Equipment Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Massage Equipment Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Massage Equipment Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Massage Equipment.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Massage Equipment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Massage Equipment Market are OSIM International, Panasonic, Prospera, Beurer, Deemark Healthcare, HoMedics, OMRON, International Electro Medical and Healthmate Forever. According to report the global massage equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Massage is regarded as a mainstream therapy and is now been increasingly recommended by doctors and medical professionals .It is also been recognized as overall wellness program. Pain in back and neck & shoulder are some of the common type of pains found in all ages due to improper sleeping position and poor posture of work. The back, followed by neck & shoulder parts of the body are the most beneficial from massage. Massage therapist are expensive and consumes more time due to hour long appointment. Thus in order to reap massage benefits at one’s own convenient time, massage equipment’s have been developed. Massage equipment includes back massager, neck & shoulder massager, leg & foot massager, eye massager and hand-held massager. These massagers relieves muscle tension & pain, improves sleep, reduces stress & anxiety and decreases inflammation.

The global market size of massage equipment market was worth USD XX million and it is projected to reach to USD XX million by 2024. Massage equipment helps in reducing muscle tension and pain that is caused mainly due to tightening of muscles caused during a rigorous workout or due to sitting at desk all day long. Massage stimulates the circulation of blood and help to bring oxygen-rich blood and nutrients to the muscles and other major organs of the body. It also helps in improving sleep and reduces stress & anxiety levels caused mainly due to work pressure in organizations. Furthermore massage equipment saves time and money, as one does not have to set some time apart from their busy schedule, to book an appointment with therapist. Massage equipment comes in wide range of application that is suitable for people with all ages and can be shared by multiple people. Owing to aforementioned factors, massage equipment market is growing at a steady rate. However, high cost of massager and non-availability of diverse massage equipment’s in developing countries is likely to hinder the growth of the massage equipment market. Development and adoption of handheld massager, owing to its features such as portability and flexibility to create growth opportunities in future for massage equipment market.

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the massage equipment market. U.S is majorly driving the North America market mainly due to presence of massage equipment manufacturers, increased adoption of massage equipment and high disposable income of U.S citizen. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increase manufacturing of handheld electric massager in China. These hand-held massager are being widely adopted primarily due to features like flexibility & portability and it costs less than other massage equipment.

Segment Covered

The report on global massage equipment market covers segments such as, product type and end-user. On the basis of product type the global massage equipment market is categorized into back massager, hand-held massager, neck & shoulder massager, leg & foot massager and eye care massager. On the basis of end-user the global massage equipment market is categorized into commercial and residential.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global massage equipment market such as, JSB Healthcare, OSIM International, Panasonic, Prospera, Beurer, Deemark Healthcare, HoMedics, OMRON, International Electro Medical and Healthmate Forever.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global massage equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of massage equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the massage equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the massage equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

