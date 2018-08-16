Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Bone Anchored Hearing Aids.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market are Siemens AG, Sonova Holding AG, GN ReSound,, Sonic Innovations, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Starkey Hearing Technologies, Oticon A/S, Bernafon AG, Natus Medical Incorporated and William Demant Holding. According to report the global bone anchored hearing aids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1331

A bone-anchored hearing aid (BAHA) is the hearing device which operates on the bone conduction. This is surgically implemented system to treat the hearing loss with the help of vibrations. The bone-anchored hearing aid is suitable for the conductive hearing losses, single-sided deafness, and unilateral hearing losses. The hearing losses can occur when sound is unable to reach the inner ear. In bone-anchored hearing aid, a steel spring attached over the patient’s head collects the sound waves as a conventional hearing aid but instead of conveying sound waves, it transmit vibrations to the inner ear through the skull bone.

According to the WHO, around 466 million people are suffering from hearing losses and among that 34 million are children. The prevalence of the hearing losses among the children’s and the older are rising which creates the demand of bone-anchored hearing aid (BAHA) worldwide. In addition, the geriatric population, ongoing technological advancements, rising consumers interest in the BAHA over the conventional hearing aids are some of the factors driving market growth of bone-anchored hearing aid.

Meanwhile, in bone-anchored hearing aid, the sound quality is deficient due to the sound energy is lost during the transmission process. Also it has some disadvantages such as discomfort and the pain which is hampering the market growth. Moreover, to improve the sound quality the companies are focusing on the adoption of digital hearing aids and other new advanced technologies which are likely to create several opportunities in upcoming years.

Among the regions, North America dominates the market of bone-anchored hearing aid owing to the wide use of bone anchored hearing technologies in this region. Europe is the second largest region in the bone-anchored hearing aid market and the Asia-pacific is fastest growing region due to rapidly growing geriatric populations in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global bone anchored hearing aids market covers segments such as, raw material, application and end user. On the basis of raw material the global bone anchored hearing aids market is categorized into titanium alloy, ceramics composites and others. On the basis of application the global bone anchored hearing aids market is categorized into sensorineural hearing loss, mixed hearing loss, conductive hearing loss andsingle sided deafness. On the basis of end user the global bone anchored hearing aids market is categorized into pediatrics, adults and geriatrics.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bone anchored hearing aids market such as, Siemens AG, Sonova Holding AG, GN ReSound,, Sonic Innovations, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Starkey Hearing Technologies, Oticon A/S, Bernafon AG, Natus Medical Incorporated and William Demant Holding.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bone anchored hearing aids market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bone anchored hearing aids market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the bone anchored hearing aids market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bone anchored hearing aids market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-bone-anchored-hearing-aids-market