Scissor Tech NZ Carries a Wide Range of Premium Grade, Ergonomic Hair Thinning Scissors from Yasaka and Matsui

Scissor Tech NZ supplies a wide range of hair thinning shears from Yasaka and Matsui. All pairs of scissors from these brands ergonomic and premium grade.

[NEW ZEALAND, 07/13/2018] — Scissor Tech NZ, a supplier of hairdressing tools, carries a wide range of hair thinning shears from Yasaka and Matsui. All pairs of scissors from these brands are ergonomic and premium grade, making them the ideal partner for excellent haircuts.

Renowned Japanese Brands

The brands that Scissor Tech NZ offers include Yasaka and Matsui. Hairdressing shears are available in both right-handed and left-handed models, as well as in gorgeous finishes of matte black, glossy rose gold, classic steel, rainbow chrome and printed styles.

Hairdressers use hair thinning scissors to create texture for all kinds of hairstyles. Made from premium grade Japanese steel and designed by renowned Japanese brands, Scissor Tech NZ’s collection of hair thinning scissors is comprised of excellent tools for hairdressers. All hair thinning scissors from Scissor Tech NZ are precision instruments, allowing beauty professionals to create clean, sharp cuts for a stunning layered look.

Nothing Less than High-Quality

Scissor Tech NZ aims to provide nothing less than the best quality thinning and texturising hairdressing tools on the market. Each pair of scissors features ergonomic, sculpted handles that provide maximum control and manoeuvrability while in use. They are expertly constructed and reduce the need for maintenance.

With Scissor Tech NZ, customers receive a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects for all products they purchase. As a national wholesaler, Scissor Tech NZ also ensures competitive prices for unparalleled quality.

About Scissor Tech NZ

Established in 1998, Scissor Tech has been supplying hairdressers and barbers with high-performance scissors and shears, reliable mobile service as well as expert advice in choosing the most suitable hairdressing tool. From thinning shears to swivel scissors, Scissor Tech NZ carries a wide range of products that meet the individual needs of professional hairdressers. The company carries Matsui and Yatsuka, two of the most famous Japanese scissor brands in the world. They come in various colours and finishes, giving clients an excellent range to choose from.

For more information about Scissor Tech NZ and their range of high-quality hairdressing tools, visit their website at https://scissortech.co.nz/.