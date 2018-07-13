Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Solid Segment Analyzed by Latest Trends, Growth Rate and 2023 Insight

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report provide information about Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market, product, technology and end users, provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next seven years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market and country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

“Blood transfusion laboratory is an essential part of providing healthcare services to the patients. Blood and blood products like RBC’s, WBC’s, platelets and others are transfused from one person to another. This requires screening tests which are vital before conducting blood transfusion. Strict regulation governing the use and transfer of blood, increasing awareness regarding blood transfusion and automation of blood banks drive the growth of this market. Risk involved in blood transfusion is transmission of infectious disease from one person to another without carrying out screening procedure.”

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Key Players for Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Major players in this market are: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S), Immucor (U.S), Beckman Coulter (U.S), Grifols (Spain), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), bioMérieux (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Diagast (France), Abbott Diagnostics (U.S), BAG healthcare (Germany), DiaSorin (Italy), Fujirebio (Belgium), Grifols (Spain), Quidel (U.S), Hologic/Gen-Probe (U.S), Biokit (Spain).

Segments for Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market has been segmented on the basis of blood product including Red Blood Cells, Platelets, Plasma, Albumin, Immunoglobulin Preparations and other products. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence assay, Rapid Test and other technologies. ELISA is further segmented into chemiluminescence Blood Transfusion Diagnostics (CLIA), fluorescence Blood Transfusion Diagnosticss (FIA), and colorimetric Blood Transfusion Diagnostics (CI). Nucleic Acid Amplification is segmented into Thermomechanical analysis (TMA) and real-time PCR. End users are hospitals, clinics, blood banks, laboratories.

Regional Analysis for Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

Depending on geographic region, blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into four key regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. America is the largest market for blood transfusion diagnostics. Increasing adoption of nucleic acid implication test of diagnosis, automation of blood banks and strict rules pertaining to storage & transfusion of blood drive the growth of this market in North America. Enormous non-government organization working for cancer patients conduct camps and awareness programs for safe handling of blood. The European market is also growing continuously and slowly catching up with the American market in the near future. Demand for improved diagnostics test, available skilled healthcare professionals and collaboration of NGO’s with government bodies boost the growth of this market in Europe. Asia Pacific market is expected to show fastest growth in the blood transfusion diagnostics market during the forecasted period. Japan is the largest market in Asia Pacific. Increasing penetration of market leaders in Asia Pacific, demand out reaching supplies, demand for new technology adoption and increasing number of donors contribute to the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa show steady growth in this market.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

