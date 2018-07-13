Air Cargo Container Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

The concept of containerization, is an intermodal transportation process in which the goods are not unloaded or reloaded on to the containers from place to place. Containerization is also carried out by air, in order to transport goods from one region to another in a short period of time. The concept of containerization by air is adopted by the civil airlines as well as by the military forces.

Most of the major commercial airlines across the globe have deployed their cargo aircrafts and some passenger aircrafts also carry cargo goods. These airlines use custom made containers for their respective aircrafts with ground handling equipment. The containers are carried on the lower deck for the passenger carrying aircrafts while the cargo aircrafts uses both lower and upper deck for carrying the containers.

The major factor driving the growth of the market for air cargo container is the rising demand for transportation of various goods across the globe in a short span of time. Containerization through roadways or railways or by sea takes a longer time than by air. Owing to this fact, the air cargo containerization has increased recently and is propelling the market for air cargo containers over the period. Moreover, advancement in technology has developed lightweight containers which can easily be loaded on to the aircrafts. These lightweight containers are capable of carrying varied range of loads set by International Air Transport Association (IATA), and are capable of rough handling without damaging the internal goods. The benefits of the lightweight containers is boosting the air cargo container market.

The major inhibiting factor in the market for air cargo containers is the slowdown in the global economy. It has been noted the recently, the global economy has faced a slowdown due to GDP downfall in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. This has resulted negatively on the global container trade which includes, air cargo containers too. Another factor acting as a limitation to the air cargo container market is the increase in aviation fuel, which has led the airlines to restrict the cargo aircrafts flying hours. This has resulted in decrease in container transportation through air and thus the market for air cargo container is hindered.

The air cargo container market has potential opportunities to grow in future as the number of commercial airlines is increasing at a rapid pace and the rising demand from the defense authorities to transport goods. More the number of commercial cargo aircrafts, more the demand for air cargo container and thus the increasing number of cargo carriers in expected to drive the market for air cargo containers in the coming years. The demand for transporting military equipment from one place to another in short time, the military forces are using the air cargo containers. Hence, the growing demand among the defense authorities is anticipated to boost the air cargo containers market in future.

The market for air cargo containers is segmented on the basis of types of container, end user, aircraft type and by geography. On basis of container types, the air cargo containers market is segmented as refrigerated and non-refrigerated containers. The refrigerated containers includes insulated LD3, LD4 while the non-refrigerated containers includes LD2. LD3, LD6, LD11, A-2 and others.

The different types of aircraft types in the air cargo container market are narrow body aircrafts, wide body aircrafts, very large aircrafts, and military aircraft. The end user of air cargo containers are commercial airlines as well as the defense forces. Geographically, the market for air cargo containers is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The major vendors in the air cargo containers market includes Nordisk Aviation Products (Norway), Zodiac Aerospace (France), VRR Aviation (Netherlands), Satco, Inc. (U.S.), Cargo Composites (U.S.), Granger Aerospace (U.S.), Chicago Metal Fabricators (U.S.), PalNet GmnH Air Cargo Products (Germany), ACL Airshop (U.S.). DoKaSch Temperature Solutions GmbH (Germany).