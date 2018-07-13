2018 Florida Association for the Gifted Conference to Showcase the Most Effective Ways to Empower Gifted Learners

Florida Association for the Gifted (FLAG) today announced its 2018 FLAG Annual Conference will be held on October 05-06, 2018, at the Four Points by Sheraton International Drive Hotel, in Orlando. This year’s theme is “Engage. Empower. Gifted Learners.”



“This conference will connect educators, administrators, parents and other youth service providers with today’s most innovative strategies and applications in gifted education,” says FLAG president Kathleen Casper, JD. “Our annual state conferences and our regional events provide much-needed resources and information about gifted characteristics and needs for those who support these unique individuals, so they can go forward to engage and empower gifted children.”



FLAG offers support for teachers, parents, school district personnel, and other professionals of children who have advanced abilities or achievement. In Florida, each public-school district is mandated to provide services for gifted children, the FLAG conference will provide professional development for teachers and administrators.



Parents of gifted children often struggle to find appropriate opportunities and support for their unique needs. The FLAG conference will also offer a place for networking among parents and provide resources and support for parenting.



The conference will feature keynote speaker and renowned psychologist and educator Dr. Meghan Foley-Nicpon who will present on both Friday and Saturday. Nicpon is Professor of Counseling Psychology and Associate Director for Research and Clinic at the Belin-Blank Center for Gifted Education and Talent Development, both at the University of Iowa.



The conference will include:

— A consolidated 2-day program, each with a keynote session for educators, administrators, and teachers.

— Networking opportunities with attendees all across Florida.

— Easy access to the expo floor throughout to connect and experience.

— Opening Night Conference Reception with Silent Auction



Attendees will receive all-day refreshments both days, and catered lunch on Saturday.

One-day and two-day conference tickets and group rates are available for both FLAG members and non-members. Tickets range from $150-$260. Early bird pricing ends August 15th.



For more information about the 2018 FLAG Annual Conference and to register, visit www.flagifted.org.