Next-Generation Firewall Global Market 2018- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

The Next-Generation Firewall market is growing at a rapid pace. Next-generation firewall is a process of collecting, archiving, managing, and reporting the logs, which are generated from various devices, such as firewalls, routers, servers, and switches. Next-Generation Firewall Market is globally emerging across the world. The study shows a recent trend of adopting IoT App service is driving the Next-Generation Firewall Market. The high adoption is resulting in rise of specialized cloud set the stage for the growth for the Next-Generation Firewall market.

The study indicates that the next generation utilization is giving superior protection across the industries and it is cost-effective to enforce security policy, giving granular permission control over these entities.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Next-Generation Firewall Market has been valued at US $4.69 Billion by the end of forecast period with 11.4% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3261

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Next-Generation Firewall Market: Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. ( US), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Forcepoint LLC (US), Zscaler, Inc. (U.S), WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (US), Sophos Group Plc. (UK) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Next-Generation Firewall market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Where, North America is leading with the highest growth across the world, Europe region is chasing with high CAGR due to widely used in data center, enterprise, small business or home office in these regions. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is on the upsurge of next level growth in the Next-Generation Firewall market.

Next-Generation Firewall Market Segmentation

The Next-Generation Firewall Market has been segmented on the basis of security type, services, organization size, solution, end users and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that government and defense along with BFSI is showing a large scale of usage firewall protection for securing all kind of confidential data and also enables safe Internet use simultaneously protecting from threats and malware. The analysis indicates that the other sectors like small or large scale industries is also showing the interest towards Next-Generation Firewall.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By end-user segment, the Telecommunication and IT sector would account for a largest users in Next-Generation Firewall market due to the benefits of application control and intrusion protection, as well as the greater understanding of security events integrated with the easy-to-use centralized management. The BFSI and government sector is also showing positive growth towards Next-Generation Firewall market as the growing trend of IoT that cause in advanced cyber-attacks such as DDoS, ransomware, advanced APT, and other sophisticated attacks in the digital systems have seen in this sectors.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that North America accounted for the largest share of the Next-Generation Firewall market. This is measured as a strong presence of major vendors and the wide adoption of nextgen firewall services in almost all sectors including education, transport and among them. Next-Generation Firewall market in Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest pace by using this advance firewall services in the forecast period.

For the purpose of this study, the global Next-Generation Firewall market has been segmented on the basis of security type, services, organization size, solution, end users and region. The report on Next-Generation Firewall contains detailed analysis with market size of each segment.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/next-generation-firewall-market-3261

Intended Audience

System Security

Government agencies

NGFW vendors

Managed Security Service Providers

Information Technology security agencies

Next-Generation Firewall Agencies

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Value-Added Resellers

Cyber security vendors

System integrators

Technology Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Markets Structure

1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Security Type

1.3.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Services

1.3.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Organization Size

1.3.4 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Solution

1.3.5 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By End User

1.3.6 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

Continue…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, By Security Type

Table 2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, By Services

Table 3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, By Organization Size

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com