Keene Village Plastics Offers “High Heat, High Impact” PLA 3D Filaments

Keene Village Plastics is a precision manufacturer based in Ohio offers Performance Polylactic Acid (PLA) 3D filaments with significant resistance to heat and impact.

[OHIO, 07/12/2018] – Keene Village Plastics recognizes the Performance Polylactic Acid (PLA) as the most commonly used 3D printing material in the industry. The Ohio-based manufacturer made the blend of PLA 3D filaments with high heat, high impact grade. This material best suits applications that often use materials such as Acylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS).

The Features

The PLA 3D filament can keep its biodegradability despite its use with materials like ABS. The resin has improved its resistance to heat, allowing it to exhibit faster crystallization.

Its biodegradability makes the PLA 3D filament a bio-friendly material, according to Keene Village Plastics. The company also describes it as an easy-to-use filament. Clients can enjoy minimal warping and shrinking when using PLA. They can also paint it according to their needs.

In Comparison to Standard PLA

The Performance PLA offers better results in comparison to Standard PLA. Keene Village Plastics shares that the PLA 3D filament has a significant heat and impact resistance movement.

Other advantages include:

• Reduced odor

• Better layer adhesion

• Greater detail resolution of prints

• Reduced curling, deforming, and warping

The Performance PLA is ideal for beginners, advanced users, prototypers, and additive manufacturers. The filament is available in sizes 1.75 mm and 3 mm, with the following colors: black, blue, blue 2945, dark gray, natural, red, red 485, and white.

The company manufactures all its 3D printer filaments in its state-of-the-art facility in Barberton, Ohio. It uses only quality raw materials to create products of the highest class for the 3D printing industry.

About Keene Village Plastics

Keene Village Plastics provides a wide array of thermoplastic welding rod and 3D printing filament products. The precision manufacturer of 3D printing materials can extrude custom sizes, shapes, as well as profiles to meet the requirements of its clients. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Barberton, Ohio has in-house tooling capabilities with cost-effective extrusion solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.villageplastics.com today.