Cognitive Security Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2028

Cognitive Security Market: Introduction

Continuous advancements in machine learning and analytics has enabled a system to constantly mine data for significant information and acquire knowledge about the system and prevent the same from happening, by forwarding proactive solutions against the anticipated threats. Henceforth, the demand for an artificial security solution (against increasing physical, digital and cyber crimes) is catered with the introduction of this system i.e. cognitive security.

Cognitive security is a solution, functioning over artificial intelligence, based on the patterns of a human being for detecting threats against physical and digital systems. The solution eliminates the need of human resources and is ideally used for the protection of the mentioned systems, by learning from techniques such as data mining, pattern recognition, natural language processing etc.

Cognitive security market has witnessed a considerable traction in the past four years but is, however, expected to witness a boom in the future.

Cognitive Security Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of technologies such as internet of Things (IoT), connected devices, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is expected to supplement the growth and demand of cognitive security systems. This demand is, furthermore, expected to be complimented by the increasing number of security breaches, cyber-attacks etc. These factors in conjunction are expected to be the primary drivers for the global cognitive security market. The market is expected to witness a high growth rate, during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investments for the implementation, adoption and penetration of artificial intelligence technology, globally. In addition to this, increasing penetration of cloud technology booms the demand for cognitive security and, henceforth, owes for the high growth opportunities associated with the market of the same.

However, complexity associated with the implementation of cognitive security is the primary restraining factor for the global cognitive security market. Lack of awareness and skilled labor to implement the solution, furthermore, hinders the growth of cognitive security system/solution.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6959

Cognitive Security Market: Segmentation

Global cognitive security market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise type, application, and region

Segmentation for cognitive security market by deployment:

On the basis of deployment, cognitive security market can be segmented as:

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation for cognitive security market by enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type, cognitive security market can be segmented as:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Out of the two, large enterprises are expected to hold the majority of market share in 2017. However, SMEs are expected to witness a higher growth rate, during the forecast period.

Segmentation for Cognitive security market by application:

On the basis of application, cognitive security market can be segmented as:

Cyber-security

Physical Security

Cloud security

Others

Owing to the increasing cyber-attacks and data breaches witnessed, cyber-security segment is expected to hold the majority market share in 2017 and, also, witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Cognitive Security Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the cognitive security market are IBM Corporation, Cisco, McAfee, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., DXC Technology, DEMISTO, CA Technologies, Expert System S.p.A., Google, and Trend Micro.

The vendors are focusing on implementing the technological innovations continuously, with an intention of enhancing the features and efficiency of their systems. For instance, in February 2017, IBM Corporation launched Watson, an augmented intelligence technology designed for powering cognitive SOCs (security operations center).

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6959