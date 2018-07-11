WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Professional Skincare Products Market 2018 Research Report”.

Summary:

This report studies the global Professional Skincare Products market status and forecast, categorizes the global Professional Skincare Products market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Professional Skincare Products, as known, is a professional product to protect the skin. According to the effect of professional skincare products, it can be divided into Anti-Aging, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Dehydration, Sun Protection and so on.

Professional Skincare Products industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe and USA. Among them, Europe Production value accounted for less than 36.35% of the total value of global Professional Skincare Products in 2015. L’Oreal is the world leading manufacturer in global Professional Skincare Products market with the market share of 5.30% in 2015.

Compared to 2014, Professional Skincare Products market managed to increase sales by 3.55% to 9.15 Billion USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Professional Skincare Products performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The global Professional Skincare Products market is valued at 10000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 14600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

L’Oreal

P&G

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Unilever

LVMH

Chanel

Amore Pacific Group

LG Group

Kanabo

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Anti-Aging

Anti-Pigmentation

Anti-Dehydration

Sun Protection

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Spas and Salons

Medical Institutions

Retail Stores

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Professional Skincare Products sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Professional Skincare Products manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Professional Skincare Products are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Professional Skincare Products Manufacturers

Professional Skincare Products Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Professional Skincare Products Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

