To take the advice for growing your funding choose M&C group

M&C group is an agency which is helping companies to learn about how to improve our self and we are serving in this business from several years. M&C group is a digital agency which is offering different suggestions to our clients and helping them in growing & improving. We are providing the knowledge of funding to our clients and by this they get to know how to apply things.

Applying new methods is the thing which is very hard to do and we are doing it with perfection. M&C group is also teaching the newly planted firms about the reputation management, our main aim is to teach them all the things which are very much necessary in growing of a business and how to rise the funding and these things make us very special. Our agency is in this business just too full filling the desires of our clients and to satisfy them by our knowledge and guidance. Our firm’s professionals are very much talented, knowledgeable and well experienced in this sector. Corporate social responsibility in Ghana is the service on which we are working all the time and providing this service to our clients in affordable and reasonable prices with high quality.

We are providing you the best possible suggestion to our clients and helping them in growing in their business. M&C group is taking some extra ordinary steps toward the success, we are just not good by our words but we are providing excellent work to our clients. We are providing financial services in Africa, these are the services which are pretty much famous in our firm and we are doing them quite easily. Our professionals are doing these all things with perfection and helping our clients with ease.

Contact Us:-

Business Name: M&C Group

Contact Person: Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye

Country/Region: Ghana/ Greater Accra

Street Address: Plot 259, No.1 Carrot Avenue, East Legon. Adjacent the Lizzy Sports Complex

City: Accra

State: N/A

Postal Code: N/A But Postal Address is P.O. Box CT 9627 Cantonments-Accra

Phone No: +233 (302) 998246, (0) 303 937359, (0) 244) 727861

Email Address: mnc@mncgroupgh.com

Website: http://mncgroupgh.com/