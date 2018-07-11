Premium Fitness Chain eyes Maharashtra Market, targets new age aspirations

Mumbai, July 11th, 2018

Maharashtra offers huge opportunity for the Indian Fitness Industry which is growing at over 16 % annually. In 2017, the expected value of the retail Fitness segment was Rs 7,000 crore. Premium fitness chain- Anytime Fitness is eyeing Maharashtra market and with expansion of its chain in Mumbai, it also plans to expand its presence in Pune and Nagpur soon.

These cities are witnessing opening of more new premium gyms/clubs by players. The state is catching up Pan India trends in terms of memberships, scope, revenue and overall health benefits accruing from the high quality compelling brand fitness clubs.

Like other metros, people of big cities in Maharashtra also aspire to be fit. However, Mumbai, being the city of dreams, offers huge potential for the fitness clubs to attract. They are exercising more and willing to spend money on compelling brands. The company has so far opened three gyms and more are planned to be added in the coming years’ in Mumbai. Anytime Fitness has chalked out a national expansion plan and is targeting Tier 1 & 2 cities.

“Indian Fitness Industry, currently at Rs 7,000 crore is progressively growing, offers huge opportunity for investment and profitable venture as the industry’s penetration to the market here is merely 1% now. With over 10 lakh people joining health clubs each year, Anytime Fitness India is all set to be a market leaders with its franchise business model is on 3-years unit growth strategies,” said Vikas Jain, Managing Director, Anytime Fitness India.

Anytime Fitness India is also the fastest growing gym franchise in the country. The gyms carry an array of cardio, weightlifting equipment and functional training. Anytime Fitness also offers fitness classes, such as yoga, aerobics and much more. During staffed hours, Anytime Fitness also offers fitness classes, such as for Yoga and Zumba. Spending money on gym memberships, which was earlier perceived to be a luxury, is now becoming a way of life for several people. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of people here whose career growth dependent on fitness. Fitness and a need for perfect body shape triggers the expansion of fitness market in Mumbai.

Globally, a new club is opening approximately every business day and a new member is joining every 45 seconds. Anytime Fitness Clubs are now open in 30 countries, 6 continents and rapidly growing. Over 3 million people are getting benefitted as its members. Anytime Fitness India offers its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities.