Physics Conferences

EURO PHYSICS 2018 cordially invites participants from all over the world to attend 5th World Congress on Physics, scheduled during July 17-18, 2018 at Prague, Czech Republic mainly focused on the theme “Exploring ideas in recent trends, Advancements and Innovations in Physics and allied concepts”.

To know more PS: https://physics.physicsmeeting.com

Abstract Submission: https://physics.physicsmeeting.com/abstract-submission.php

Registration: https://physics.physicsmeeting.com/registration.php