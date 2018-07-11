Market Research Report on Global Fire Doors Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :

Fire Doors is a door with a fire-resistance rating used as part of a passive fire protection system to reduce the spread of fire and smoke between separate compartments of a structure and to enable safe egress from a building or structure or ship.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Fire Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The leading manufactures mainly are ASSA ABLOY, Chinsun, Sanwa, Buyang and UK Fire Doors. ASSA ABLOY is the largest manufacturer.

There are mainly five type product of Fire Doors market: fire timber doors, fire steel doors, fire timber with steel structure doors, fire resistant aluminum doors and other material fire doors. Fire steel doors account the largest proportion in 2016.

Geographically, the global fire doors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global fire doors sales market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33.4% in 2016. The next is Asia-Pacific and North America.

The worldwide market for Fire Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 15000 million US$ in 2023, from 10400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Request For sample Report @ http://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3257829-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ASSA ABLOY

Chinsun

Sanwa

Buyang

UK Fire Doors

Wonly Group

HORMANN

Dali

Saintgeneral

FUSIM

Chuntian Group

NINZ

WANJIA

Rapp Marine

Zhucheng Group

Meixin

Simto

Howden Joinery

Vista

Jia Hui Doors

Republic Doors and Frames

Taotao

Teckntrup

Hueck

Schuco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fire Timber Doors

Fire Steel Doors

Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors

Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors

Other Material Fire Doors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industry

Commercial

Residential

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3257829-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Fire Doors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fire Timber Doors

1.2.2 Fire Steel Doors

1.2.3 Fire Timber with Steel Structure Doors

1.2.4 Fire Resistant Aluminum Doors

1.2.5 Other Material Fire Doors

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industry

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ASSA ABLOY

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Description

2.1.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 ASSA ABLOY Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global ASSA ABLOY Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.2 Chinsun

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Chinsun Description

2.2.1.2 Chinsun Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Chinsun Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.2.3 Chinsun Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Chinsun Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Chinsun Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.3 Sanwa

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Sanwa Description

2.3.1.2 Sanwa Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Sanwa Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.3.3 Sanwa Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Sanwa Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Sanwa Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.4 Buyang

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Buyang Description

2.4.1.2 Buyang Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Buyang Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.4.3 Buyang Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Buyang Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Buyang Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.5 UK Fire Doors

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 UK Fire Doors Description

2.5.1.2 UK Fire Doors Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 UK Fire Doors Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.5.3 UK Fire Doors Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 UK Fire Doors Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global UK Fire Doors Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.6 Wonly Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Wonly Group Description

2.6.1.2 Wonly Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Wonly Group Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.6.3 Wonly Group Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Wonly Group Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Wonly Group Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.7 HORMANN

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 HORMANN Description

2.7.1.2 HORMANN Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 HORMANN Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.7.3 HORMANN Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 HORMANN Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global HORMANN Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.8 Dali

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Dali Description

2.8.1.2 Dali Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Dali Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.8.3 Dali Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Dali Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Dali Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.9 Saintgeneral

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Saintgeneral Description

2.9.1.2 Saintgeneral Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Saintgeneral Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.9.3 Saintgeneral Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Saintgeneral Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Saintgeneral Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.10 FUSIM

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 FUSIM Description

2.10.1.2 FUSIM Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 FUSIM Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Fire Doors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Fire Doors Product Information

2.10.3 FUSIM Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 FUSIM Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global FUSIM Fire Doors Market Share in 2017

2.11 Chuntian Group

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Chuntian Group Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.11.3 Chuntian Group Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 NINZ

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 NINZ Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.12.3 NINZ Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 WANJIA

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 WANJIA Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.13.3 WANJIA Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Rapp Marine

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Rapp Marine Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.14.3 Rapp Marine Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Zhucheng Group

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Zhucheng Group Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.15.3 Zhucheng Group Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Meixin

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Meixin Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.16.3 Meixin Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Simto

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Simto Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.17.3 Simto Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 Howden Joinery

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Howden Joinery Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.18.3 Howden Joinery Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.19 Vista

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Vista Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.19.3 Vista Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.20 Jia Hui Doors

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Jia Hui Doors Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.20.3 Jia Hui Doors Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.21 Republic Doors and Frames

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.21.2 Republic Doors and Frames Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.21.3 Republic Doors and Frames Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.22 Taotao

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Taotao Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.22.3 Taotao Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.23 Teckntrup

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Teckntrup Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.23.3 Teckntrup Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.24 Hueck

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Hueck Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.24.3 Hueck Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.25 Schuco

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Schuco Fire Doors Product Introduction

2.25.3 Schuco Fire Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Fire Doors Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Fire Doors Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Fire Doors Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Fire Doors Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Fire Doors Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Fire Doors Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Fire Doors Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fire Doors Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Fire Doors Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Fire Doors by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Fire Doors Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Fire Doors Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Fire Doors Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Fire Doors Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Fire Doors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Fire Doors Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Fire Doors Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Fire Doors Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Fire Doors Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Fire Doors by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Fire Doors Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Fire Doors Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Fire Doors Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Fire Doors Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Fire Doors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Fire Doors Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Fire Doors Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Fire Doors Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Fire Doors Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Fire Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Doors Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)