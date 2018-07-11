Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Leading Players Analysis, Current Trends, Market Challenges, to Witness Comprehensive Growth

Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market Research Report: By Hypervisor Type (VMware, KVM, and Hyper-V), by Application (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Server Virtualization, Data Protection, Remote Office, Cloud), by Vertical — Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of virtualization across various industry verticals. Moreover, increasing demand for hyper-convergence solutions is expected to boost the market growth further.

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period on account of significant growth. U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market in North America owing to a large number of established key players in the region such as Nutanix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell, VMware Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. among others in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth potential in the coming future. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributable to the increasing use of virtualization across various industry verticals. Furthermore, the market is also largely driven by the growing requirement of data protection and disaster recovery.

The Global Hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to reach USD 18 billion at a CAGR of over 43% by the end of the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segmentation

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of the hypervisor type, application, and vertical. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, healthcare, government, education, and others. Among these, the healthcare sub-segment is expected to grow with the highest rate during the forecast period in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. This growth pattern can be attributable to the rising demand for virtual data access, competitive pricing for deploying, and managing VDI. Also, growing usage of IT for maintaining personal and health information of the patients is further driving the growth of the market. Also, low capital expenditure and reduced total cost of ownership owing to the adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure are further fuelling the market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market: Dell EMC (U.S.), Nutanix (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Maxta Inc. (U.S.), SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.), Scale Computing (U.S.), Gridstore Inc. (U.S.), Nimboxx Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), and Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributable to advancements in the electronics industry and increasing demand for hyper-converged solutions across various other industry verticals. Also, the strong presence of industry giants is another major factor driving the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market in the region.

Market Research Analysis

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share, registering the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure. The growth in North America region is majorly dominated by the U.S. and Canada. The economies of the countries in this region comprise a better infrastructure and hence can provide better internet penetration. This helps in faster implementation of new technologies, in turn, driving the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market. Also, increasing adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure across various verticals is further fueling the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market in the region.

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Consulting Service Providers

• System integrators

• Cloud service providers

• Technology providers

• AI system providers

• Universities and research organizations

• Investors and venture capitalists

