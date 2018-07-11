Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Automobile Transmission Market Till 2022

Automotive Transmission Market 2018

Automotive Transmission Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Transmission Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Automotive Transmission Market by Type (Automatic, Manual, Automatic Manual Transmission, Continuous Variable Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission) by Vehicle type (Passenger Car, LCV,HCV), by Fuel type (Gasoline, Diesel, Others), and by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, RoW).

Market Synopsis of Global Automotive Transmission:

The mechanism through which the transfer of power developed by the engine of automobiles to the driving wheels is called the transmission system. The automotive transmission system comprises of clutch, gearbox, propeller shaft, rear axle and wheels.

The major factors driving the market includes increase in the number of passenger cars and light weight commercial vehicles, growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles and increased preference for smooth driving experience by consumers. In addition, stringent regulatory norms especially in Europe has fueled the growth of the market. However, high cost of advanced transmission systems is the major restraint to the growth of market.

The global automotive transmission market is poised to grow at 6% CAGR and is estimated to touch USD XX billion by the end of 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Transmission Market:

Asia-Pacific dominates the global automotive transmission market owing to factors such as growth in the production of passenger cars and LCV in the developing economies of the region. Many OEM’S are keen to open their production facilities in this region especially in the emerging nations such as China and India. North America is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for Automatic manual transmission (AMT) across the region is expected to boost the industry growth. In addition, the sophisticated manufacturing hubs and market in terms of technology is expected to strengthen the market growth further.

Key Players:

Allison Transmission Inc. (U.S.), Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), GKN PLC (U.K.), Jatco Ltd. (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) and Schaeffler AG (Germany) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Target Audience:

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis:

Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information:

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for The Global Automotive Transmission Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

