Global Medical Electrodes Market Research Report – 2018

Description :

Medical electrodes mean that kind of surgical electrodes used with electrosurgical generators in this report, which is electrosurgical electrodes. Medical electrodes are widely used in diagnosis, monitoring and therapy of the patient. Medical electrodes can be applied to fields of general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery and brain etc. The well-known medical electrodes include electroencephalography (EEG, for recording brain activity), electrocardiography (ECG, recording heart beats) and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT, electrical brain stimulation) electrodes etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Medical Electrodes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Ambu

Covidien-Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

GSI Technologies

Olympus Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Eschmann Equipment

Graphic Controls

Tianrun Medical

B. Braun

Stryker

Kirwan Surgical

Utah Medical

ZOLL Medical

Shining Health Care

Bovie Medical

Rhythmlink International

Ardiem Medical

Greatbatch Medical

Ad-Tech Medical

Screentec Medical

Kls Martin Group

Erbe Elektromedizin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Disposable Medical Electrodes

Reusable Medical Electrodes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ECG

EEG

EMG

Defibrillation

Others

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Medical Electrodes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Disposable Medical Electrodes

1.2.2 Reusable Medical Electrodes

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 ECG

1.3.2 EEG

1.3.3 EMG

1.3.4 Defibrillation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 3M Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ambu

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Ambu Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Covidien-Medtronic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Covidien-Medtronic Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 GE Healthcare

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 GE Healthcare Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Johnson & Johnson

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 GSI Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 GSI Technologies Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Olympus Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Olympus Corporation Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Conmed Corporation

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Conmed Corporation Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Eschmann Equipment

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Eschmann Equipment Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Graphic Controls

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 Graphic Controls Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Tianrun Medical

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Type 1

2.11.2.2 Type 2

2.11.3 Tianrun Medical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 B. Braun

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Type 1

2.12.2.2 Type 2

2.12.3 B. Braun Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Stryker

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Type 1

2.13.2.2 Type 2

2.13.3 Stryker Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Kirwan Surgical

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Type 1

2.14.2.2 Type 2

2.14.3 Kirwan Surgical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Utah Medical

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Type 1

2.15.2.2 Type 2

2.15.3 Utah Medical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 ZOLL Medical

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Type 1

2.16.2.2 Type 2

2.16.3 ZOLL Medical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Shining Health Care

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Type 1

2.17.2.2 Type 2

2.17.3 Shining Health Care Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 Bovie Medical

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Type 1

2.18.2.2 Type 2

2.18.3 Bovie Medical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.19 Rhythmlink International

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Type 1

2.19.2.2 Type 2

2.19.3 Rhythmlink International Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.20 Ardiem Medical

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Type 1

2.20.2.2 Type 2

2.20.3 Ardiem Medical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.21 Greatbatch Medical

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Type 1

2.21.2.2 Type 2

2.21.3 Greatbatch Medical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.22 Ad-Tech Medical

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Type 1

2.22.2.2 Type 2

2.22.3 Ad-Tech Medical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.23 Screentec Medical

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Type 1

2.23.2.2 Type 2

2.23.3 Screentec Medical Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.24 Kls Martin Group

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Type 1

2.24.2.2 Type 2

2.24.3 Kls Martin Group Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.25 Erbe Elektromedizin

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Medical Electrodes Type and Applications

2.25.2.1 Type 1

2.25.2.2 Type 2

2.25.3 Erbe Elektromedizin Medical Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Medical Electrodes Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Medical Electrodes Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Medical Electrodes Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Medical Electrodes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Medical Electrodes Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Medical Electrodes Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Medical Electrodes Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Medical Electrodes Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Medical Electrodes Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Medical Electrodes by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Medical Electrodes Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Medical Electrodes Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Medical Electrodes Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Medical Electrodes Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Medical Electrodes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Medical Electrodes Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Medical Electrodes Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Medical Electrodes Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Medical Electrodes Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Medical Electrodes by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Medical Electrodes Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Medical Electrodes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Medical Electrodes Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Medical Electrodes Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Medical Electrodes Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Medical Electrodes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Electrodes Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

