Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Milwaukee Office on Their 30th Anniversary

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 30th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin office opened in Brookfield in 1988.

The branch has built a tight-knit team over the years, with more than half of current team members at Future for over 15 years, and they’ve witnessed dramatic changes together, both in the technology they use and the technology they sell.

“It’s amazing how many of our customers from 30 years ago, we’re still providing service today,” said Michael Dian, General Manager of the Milwaukee office. “Future Electronics’ commitment to delight the customer at every level has enabled the Milwaukee branch to maintain consistent growth, and to post a record sales year in 2017.”

The Milwaukee branch serves the needs of key local manufacturers, many of which have grown and been acquired by national and international powerhouses, including Electronic Assembly/Plexus, Manutronics/Sanmina, Electronic Theatre Control, Johnson Controls, Pensar/LaBarge/Ducommun, and Universal Electronics.

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Milwaukee team on the occasion of the branch’s 30-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their dedication.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 169 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###