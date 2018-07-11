EPICURIA AND FIAPO COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A VEGAN FRIENDLY HUB

Giving the growing vegan trend a much-awaited push, Delhi’s foremost food mall, EPICURIA, has introduced special vegan menus at its leading restaurants in Nehru Place. With restaurants like Fio, Dhaba, Yuzu, Big Wong, Chatter House, Lord of the Drinks, Flying Saucer and Fidahh on-board, all those who are curious about the vegan options in Delhi now have access to traditional Italian, Punjabi, authentic Japanese, Lebanese, and more. All these restaurants have whipped up special vegan-friendly menus in addition to their original menus.

This initiative is a joint collaboration between The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) and EPICURIA to create the first vegan friendly hub in the capital, which caters to people with different dietary preferences. Other cities like Pune and Bangalore are already bursting with vegan restaurants, while Delhi has less than a handful of vegan-friendly eateries. Although most chefs have the ability to easily customize vegetarian dishes to suit a plant-based diet, the lack of options in the city hinders the transition of many who are willing to adopt a vegan lifestyle.

“The idea of getting cruelty-free options in a place where so many people have access to it is amazing, It will definitely bring people one step closer to leading vegan lifestyles,” says Meghana Adhikari, a Delhi-based activist.

Delhi is one of the most happening cities in the country, full of nightlife, bars, and good food options, and it is sad that there are limited vegan alternatives for those who choose to pursue that lifestyle. There are many people who want to try veganism, be it for health, animals or the environment, and this collaboration between EPICURIA and FIAPO is a huge step towards that goal.

Ms Varda Mehrotra, Executive Director, FIAPO, said that “In the last decade there has been a tremendous shift in how veganism is perceived in India. The growth of home-grown companies and digital awareness has increased the number of vegans and transitioning vegans. And as a national federation with the largest network of vegan advocates and volunteers, we are working with many corporates to introduce vegan products and vegan options”.

Epicuria, the swish food mall in New Delhi’s Nehru Place, is a prominent restaurant fine dining locale. India’s 1st integrated food destination. It offers the perfect combination of food and entertainment – all under one roof and this collaboration is their effort to make Epicuria a food hub for all diets and be a part of an inclusive food culture. Since it is a one-of-its-kind concept in India, the vegan-friendly move of the management is a big move to set the standard of food and lifestyle in the city. From food to entertainment- Epicuria gives you an ultimate destination to have fun and spend quality time with friends and family.