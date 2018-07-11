Dr. Paras : Youngest Indian Life Coach

11 July 2018, Mumbai – Sangharsh S Daithankar now Dr. Paras, hails from a normal middle-class family, filled with dreams and aspirations and struggles that made it look like a herculean task to achieve.

The drive and the zest to achieve and reach heights made him stronger and he immersed himself into the path of constant knowledge upgrades. Dr. Paras, consistently proved he was an overachiever as a student. At the age of 16, he decided he needed real-time exposure and experience to the outside world and took up his first employment.

He completed his basic schooling from Fatima high School Badlapur and Ambarnath district Kalyan and his graduation from Mumbai University. Philosophy grabbed his attention and he continued his masters in Business Administration, successfully completing his Masters and later acquired a PhD in Organizational Behavior. THE IMPACT OF SOCIAL SYSTEM, CULTURE & INDIVIDUALIZATION IN ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOR was his core area of focus while filing his research paper.

His research covered areas around:

• Understanding Organizational culture and behaviour Distinguish between dominant culture and subcultures.

• Understanding a Social System, Identifying factors that lead to the creation of organizational culture.

• Describing the effects of organizational culture on organizational functioning.

As a Transformational Life Coach, he consults with his clients partnering them and awakening the inner self, giving them the expertise to handle situations with a sense of confidence. He gently and consistently probes his clients to think out of the box and tap avenues that they consider as PAIN AREAS.

Further, he adds, “One needs the courage to walk into paths that are less taken! And it gives me immense joy when I see my clients transform apprehension into a passing thought and later ignoring it to take a huge step forward through one at a time!”

Dr. Paras has recently won various awards and has been widely recognized by ICF and EMCC for his inspirational and motivational work in space of coaching and Management consulting.

