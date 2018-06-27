Whipple’s Disease Market Share, Statistics, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Analysis presents the study of Worldwide Whipple’s Disease facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold

The global Whipple’s Disease Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~3.1% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 255.3 million by 2023.

Whipple’s disease (WD) is a rare, chronic, systemic infectious bacterial disease caused by Tropheryma whipplei that affects gastrointestinal system, especially, the small intestine. The infection may spread to any part of the body but mostly it affects the central nervous system, joints, lungs, heart, and eyes. Some common symptoms of this disease are weight loss, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and pain, weakness, fatigue, anemia, inflamed joints, and some other less common symptoms. The prevalence is one in one million people. The prevalence of this diseases is more in men than women.

Ongoing research and clinical trial to find effective cure drive the growth of market. Advancement in medical technology and increasing awareness about this disease boost the market growth.

Key Players in the Global Whipple’s Disease Market:

AbbVie Inc. (US), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Bayer AG (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc (US), Pfizer Inc. (US)

Segments:

The Global Whipple’s Disease Market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, which includes physical exam, biopsy, blood tests, polymerase chain reaction, endoscopy, and others. Biopsy plays important role in diagnosis of this disorder, these tests include needle biopsy, CT-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, aspiration biopsy (fine-needle aspiration), skin biopsy, surgical biopsy, and others. Blood tests sub-segmented into Complete blood count (CBC), Red Blood Cell Count (RBC), serum albumin test, total protein test, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market is segmented into medications, supplements, and others. Medications is sub-segmented into Intravenous (IV) ceftriaxone (Rocephin), Intravenous (IV) penicillin, sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim, SMX-TMP, oxycycline (Vibramycin), hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), and others. Supplements include vitamin supplements, mineral supplements, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, medical research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Whipple’s Disease Market:

The Americas holds the largest share in the global Whipple’s disease market. North American region, especially, the US dominates the market in this region. It is a rare disease and found in around less than one in million people in US. Some other factors such as advanced medical facilities, ongoing research and clinical trials, and availability of skilled health professionals. Increasing awareness about this disease in Latin America drives market growth in this region.

The new cases of this disease is increasing in Europe. Availability of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options, high awareness among the European population, and availability of skilled medical professional drive the European market. Availability of cost-effective of treatment in East European countries, for instance, Poland than the other parts of the region add fuel to the growing demand. Owing to availability of cost-effective treatment, patients from Western European countries and Russia travel to East and Central European countries to treat this disease.

Asia Pacific region shows low prevalence of the disease. Increasing awareness about this disease in the Asian population leads the market growth. The rapidly developing healthcare sector is another major driver of the market. Due to rapid economic growth, rising middle class population, and their spending on healthcare and related services add fuel to the growth of this market.

Owing to lack of awareness about the disease, slow healthcare infrastructure development, and limited access to required medical facilities, the Middle East & Africa market is growing slower as compared to the global average. On the other hand, due to developed healthcare facilities and government support to improve public health, the Middle East countries such as the UAE dominates market of this region.

Major Whipple’s Disease Market Brief Table of Content with Figures and Tables:

1 Report Prologue

Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

…Continued

