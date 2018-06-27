Tango Landscapes Is the One-Stop Solution for Residential Landscape Design and Installation Services in MI

Shelby Township, MI, (June 27, 2018)- A full featured residential landscape design Clarkston MI and build installation agency, Tango Landscapes specializes in natural outdoor, architectural and formal environments that reflect actual landscaping in its true form. It has become the top hardscape company in Shelby Township, Michigan.

It is one of the landscape contractors Troy MI that serves as a one-stop solution for designing, building and installing any landscaping MI project in the area. It has experienced landscaping professionals who come with unmatchable design capabilities and can complete projects that make outdoor spaces look more inviting and increase the overall resale value of the properties.

Other than landscaping Rochester MI, the company handles pool, pergola, patio, fire bowl, and outdoor kitchen and brick pavers’ projects. It also constructs various types of water features according to the needs and specifications of customers. It is only after customer approval that the landscaping Birmingham MI moves on to the installation stage.

The residential landscape design MI Company is owned by Eli Caplanis, who is the head designer here. It was set up by Eli and his dad, Ron Caplanis, back in 2001. The agency is now capable of handing projects of any size.

About Tango Landscapes:

Tango Landscapes is a professional landscape design MI contractor that offers residential landscape design Northville Mi, luxury home landscaping Northville MI, outdoor landscaping Clarkston MI and other services to customers in the area.

For more information, click https://tangolandscapes.com.

Media Contact:

Tango Landscapes

13120 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township, MI, 48315, USA

Phone no: (586) 530-6006.

