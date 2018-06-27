Mobile Mapping Industry and Market studies Research Report 2018

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Mobile Mapping Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Mobile Mapping Market by user type (enterprise, individual), solution (location based services, indoor mapping, 3D mapping), application (government, oil and gas, BFSI, healthcare, energy, utility, telecommunication), end use (commercial, individual) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Mobile Mapping Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Mobile Mapping Market. According to report the global mobile mapping market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The recent developments in inertial navigation system and in digital camera technology are driving the growth of the mobile mapping market. Additionally, growing interest in technological companies and smartphone giants in mobile mapping applications are likely to be the major drivers over the coming years. However, Camera alignment issues and high dependency on weather are the major factors restraining the growth of mobile mapping market. Moreover, many customized systems and service models have been developed for a variety of applications. Multi-platform and multi sensor integrated mapping technologies have clearly established a trend towards fast data acquisition is creating major opportunities for the key players in the mobile mapping market.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/872

Segments Covered

The report on global mobile mapping market covers segments such as user type, solution, application and end use. The user type segments include enterprise and individual. On the basis of solution the global mobile mapping market is categorized into location based services, indoor mapping, 3D mapping, support services and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application the mobile mapping market is segmented as government, oil and gas, BFSI, healthcare, energy and utility, telecommunication, travel and hospitality and others. On the basis of end use the mobile mapping market is segmented as commercial and individual.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major key Players Mentioned in This Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mobile mapping market such as, Telecommunication Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc, Apple, Inc, Foursquare Labs, Inc, Ericsson, Google, Inc., Tomtom NV, Microsoft Corporation, and Mapquest, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global mobile mapping market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of mobile mapping market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the mobile mapping market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the mobile mapping market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-mobile-mapping-market