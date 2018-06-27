Hepatitis C Drugs Market is growing globally with the rapid pace and Forecast to 2023

The Analysis presents the study of Worldwide Hepatitis C Drugs facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver characterized by yellowed eyes and skin due to bilirubin, flu-like symptoms which include nausea, vomiting, poor appetite, joint pain, headaches, clay colored stools etc.

Hepatitis is caused by a variety of factors both microbial and non-microbial. However hepatitis C is caused by hepatitis C virus and affects between 130–150 million people globally every year of which approximately 700 000 people die from hepatitis C-related liver diseases. What is of greater concern is the fact that 15 to 20% of chronically infected patients develop liver cirrhosis or liver cancer

The market for hepatitis C is driven by factors such as disease prevalence, rise in government subsidy and reimbursement especially in U.S., greater screening especially in developing nations, drug abuse and unsafe sex etc.

However the restraints are overwhelming such as self-imitating nature of the disease in a sizable number of patients, challenge of herbal treatment offered at negligible prices especially in developing regions, price war between companies such as between Gilead and Merck, rising urbanization and better sanitation etc. Thus the market in developed regions appears to reach a plateau as the number of people affected is not rising in developed regions. The reevaluation of hepatitis C strategy by companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim and its decision to refrain from moving forward in hepatitis C research also is an indication of stagnancy in developed region markets.

Some of the key players in this market are:

Gilead sciences Inc., Abbvie Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & co. Inc., Glaxosmithkline plc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffmann-la Roche ltd. and others.

The market is also unitary with a few dominant players such as Gilead with a few brands such as Sovaldi, Harvoni etc are leading the market. The development pipeline is however strong in the vaccine segment and it is expected that a vaccine will make its foray in the near future as happened with other forms of hepatitis.

Taking into consideration all factors the market for global hepatitis drugs was estimated to rise from $18700 million to $22721.1 million by the end of forecasting period reflecting a sluggish CAGR of 3.3%.

Segments:

Global hepatitis c drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug class which comprises anti-viral, immuno-modulators and others. On the basis of medicine system; market is segmented into allopathic, alternative and others. On the basis of route of administration; market is segmented into oral, injectable and others. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals and private.

Regional Analysis of Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market: Globally America is the largest market for Hepatitis C drugs. Europe is the second-largest market for Hepatitis C drugs. The developed regions market is expected to remain stagnant and even may show negative CAGR due to falling patient’s number. Thus market of developing nations however will show moderate growth and is expected to catch on the developed regions. The Asia pacific region will be led by China and India. Africa is expected to be a laggard in the global hepatitis C market.

