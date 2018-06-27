Global Soy Protein Concentrates Market 2018 Regional Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Share, Forecast 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Soy Protein Concentrates Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Soy Protein Concentrates Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. SPC has improved flavor characteristics compared to soy flour, and is used for a wide variety of applications in the food industry, especially with meat processing. SPC is also used as a source for high quality protein in milk, fish and meat analogs, and animal feeds.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Soy Protein Concentrates market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ADM

Sojaprotein

DuPont

IMCOPA

CHS

Cargill

Goldensea Industry

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group

Yuwang Group

Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

Hongzui Group

MECAGROUP

Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

By End-User / Application

Food Industry

Feed Industry

