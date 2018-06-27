Fluorochemicals Market 2018: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast 2023

Fluorochemicals Market – Overview

Rapid developments witnessed in the cooling solutions market has given way to augmented demand in the fluorochemicals market. Market focused reports associated with the chemicals & materials industry among others of late have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on this industry. The market is projected to develop at an enhanced pace due to an encouraging CAGR in the forecast period.

The thermal efficiency and chemical resistance properties of Fluorochemicals have given way to increase in the market share over the past few years. The use of Fluorochemicals in food processing, transport refrigeration and air conditioning applications been fuelling the demand of the market at an incremental pace in the forecast period. The market is poised to especially benefit from the developments being carried out in the market. Rising concerns related to the environmental damage caused by the use of fluorochemicals is expected to restrain the progress of the market by the year 2023.

Industry Segments

The Fluorochemicals Market is segmented into application and product. On the basis of the product, the segmentation comprises of fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, inorganics & specialties. Among these segments, the Fluoropolymers segment holds a bulk of the market share due to the incredible features of the product such as heat stability, durable nature, and strength. The fluorocarbons segment is projected to observe moderate development in the market due to the hazardous impact generated by the product. The market by application includes aluminum, electrical & electronics blowing agents, automobile, refrigeration, and others. The refrigeration segment accounts for a major share of the market due to the growing installation of HVACs systems. Additionally, the aluminum segment is set to develop at a higher rate in the market owing to rising demand for lightweight materials in making electric poles and bridges. Therefore, the rising intake of sodium fluoride as an additive in tooth paste is expected to drive the market in the assessment period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Fluorochemicals Market is segmented into regions such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North American region holds the main share of the market owing to the rising consumption of fluoride materials in blowing agents, aluminum, refrigeration, and others. The refrigeration division holds the major portion of the market is owing to rising consumption of cooling agents in the industry. Thus, this segment is anticipated to observe a rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Therefore, nations such as the Canada, U.S., and Mexico are the main players in the market. The European market has perceived remarkable growth owing to increasing investments in health care and dental care sectors. It is likely that the growing technological and innovation improvements are forecasted to push the growth in the countries such as Germany, Italy, U.K., and France during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa region is projected to witness a higher growth in the market owing to intensifying demand for fluoride chemicals in aluminum, and automotive industries. The Latin American region is projected to observe development in the market owing to growing consumption of Fluorochemicals in electrical & electronics, refrigeration, and automobile industry.

The Asia Pacific region is rising considerably owing to an amplified use of fluoride chemicals in automobile, refrigeration and electrical & electronics sectors. It is foreseen that the rising population and increasing per capita income in the region will possibly drive the market during the forecast period. The mounting usage of fluoride chemicals in the automobile and electrical & electronics industries has pushed the nations such as Japan, India, and China to attain stunning progress in the market.

Global Competitive Analysis

The tone for development in the market has been altered to a great extent with the entry of new players and the changes in the mode of functioning of the established players. The ability to withstand their competitive edge is one of the key factors fuelling their efforts in this period. The market has been led into a new period of growth as the market is normally in a state of mutability. The room for development in the market seems to be promising through the forecast period. Portfolio development is being significantly endorsed by market competitors to achieve high growth rates. Localization is among of the more favored trends for growing the market portion of the competitors in the market. The ripple effects of the market’s growth have altered the competitive backdrop of the market. The mounting interest in change within the business has ultimately permitted the businesses to apply many situations accessible in the market. The odds for growing revenue inflow in the business are likely to multiply through the forecast period.

The outstanding challengers functioning in the Fluorochemicals Market globally are Solvay (Belgium), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc (U.S), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (India), 3M (U.S) DuPont (U.S.), Halocarbon Products Corporation (U.S.), and Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) among others.

