File for Medical Bankruptcy with Barski Law Firm PLC

When medical bills have left people bankrupt and unable to settle any debts, Barski Law Firm PLC guides its clients in the right direction to avoid further debt.

[ARIZONA, 6/27/2018] – The costs of medical expenses in the United States are extremely high in comparison with anywhere else in the world, which is why it continues to hold the title for the most expensive healthcare. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data, the country spent $3.2 trillion in 2015 for health expenses, with each American paying nearly $10,000 for healthcare.

The high costs of medical bills can even drive people to bankruptcy. While the laws do not have specific protocols for “medical bankruptcy,” these debts can be eliminated with any chapter of the bankruptcy code. If Arizona residents are in need of medical bankruptcy assistance, they may turn to the offices of Barski Law Firm PLC, which has the experience to handle its clients’ medical and other forms of debt and bankruptcy.

Medical Bankruptcy

When a person cannot pay for their medical bills, like in cases of bankruptcy, the same process will apply. When they file for bankruptcy, the person, or the debtor, will liquidate their property and other valuable assets into money that can pay off all their creditors.

Barski Law Firm PLC can help debtors discuss their options. Because there are no laws on medical bankruptcy, debtors have more flexibility and options when coming up with the best solution for their finances. The firm handles cases involving debt and has provided solutions that have protected over $450,000 worth of assets and discharged over $4 million worth of debt.

Continuing Medical Treatment

For debtors filing for bankruptcy but will incur more medical bills, Barski Law Firm PLC can discuss different options with its clients. Some doctors may refuse service if debtors are incapable of payment. However, there are other options such as finding other doctors who can or paying debts at a later date. The firm can further explain these options with its clients.

About Barski Law Firm PLC

Barski Law Firm PLC handles bankruptcy cases in Arizona. Led by Attorney Chris Barski, the firm carries extensive knowledge of debt relief solutions and helping clients achieve the best possible outcome for their cases.

To date, Barski Law Firm PLC has protected over $450,000 worth of assets from creditors and discharged over $4 million worth of personal debt.

Protect your assets and eliminate debt today. Visit https://barskilaw.com today.