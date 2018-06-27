Feldman & Lee PS on Paternity: “Know your rights; know your options”

Paternity actions can entail child custody, child support, and other legal obligations. Feldman & Lee PS offers advocacy-focused representation and strategic support in establishing and denying paternity.

Feldman & Lee PS knows that a paternity action can affect a father's rights and obligations long into the future. The law firm's solid and trusted counsel can work with all types of paternity cases.

The Process

Paternity actions refer to legal proceedings determining whether a man is the biological father of a minor child. Clients seeking to establish or challenge paternity need to understand their rights. They should also know the possible consequences when filing a paternity action.

The Feldman & Lee PS offers the following strategic support in such cases:

1. Pursue action to establish or deny paternity

2. Seek DNA testing or a paternity test by request or court order

3. Establish paternity via an affidavit from the father

Legal Representation in Establishing or Denying Paternity

Expecting or new mothers can seek child support through paternity actions. Feldman & Lee PS offers legal representation in such cases. The law firm informs clients that seeking paternity may give the biological father the rights to child custody and parenting time.

“We can help you seek a court-ordered paternity test, or establish paternity by way of affidavit signed by the father,” the law firm shares.

Clients aiming to dispute paternity need to take immediate action. Taking a paternity test is critical. In case the result refutes paternity, a presumed father will still be liable for support payments. Feldman & Lee PS always explains the rights of its clients in child custody and child support.

“Our firm has extensive experience in protecting fathers’ rights in cases involving paternity testing (sometimes referred to as DNA testing and blood testing),” the law firm shares.

