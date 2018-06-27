Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market 2018 Industry Research Report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Information Report by charging station (AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station), Connector Type (chademo, CCS and others), and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Key Players Analyzed In Report:

The key players in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), Elektromotive Limited (U.K.), GE Company (U.S.), and Schneider Electric SE (France).

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations:

The factors that are responsible for the growth of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations are the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to be more in the passenger cars segment, in comparison with the commercial vehicle segment. The increase in adoption, can be attributed to the growing research & development activities and initiatives undertaken to improve the existing EV models, and make them competitive with the available fuel-powered car models. Whereas, high cost of electric vehicles and the high speculation required in the underlying organization of charging stations are making significant barriers to development. One trend in the market is powering EV charging stations through renewable energy. Charging stations powered by solar panels is one such trend in the industry. The decreasing price of solar panels and their easy installations on business buildings and shopping malls are driving this trend in the market.

Restraints in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations:

However, the rising production cost makes these features unaffordable for consumers and hamper the market of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations system.

Market Segmentation:

The global electric vehicle charging station market has been segmented on the basis of charging station as AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station. On the basis of connector type the market has been segmented as chademo, CCS and others. On the basis of region the market for electric vehicle charging station has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific expected to be the largest market for electric vehicle charging stations during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market with high growth potential owing to the rapidly increasing numbers of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. In the past few years, China has witnessed growth in both electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure. Moreover, Japan is referred as growth region for the EV charging stations and recently passed a key milestone by having more EV charging stations than petrol stations. Further, governments in the region are investing a large amount for the R&D related to EVs and the expansion of the charging infrastructure. Furthermore, companies are working towards upgrading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient.

Target Audience:

Distributer & Supplier companies

End-users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

