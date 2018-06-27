Blu-ray Players Market Global Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Strategy and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

A blu-ray player can enhance the media experience through high-definition video and surround sound. It also provides with features like customizable skins.

Blu-ray players market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of IoT and growing demand for high quality digital entertainment. Despite consumer shifts to streaming content, blu-ray players continue to be owned and used by a lot of people in the U.S.

Major factors driving the growth of Blu-Ray Players Market are the growing consumption of video on multiple screens. Moreover, the declining prices of blu-ray consumer devices is driving the market share of blu-ray players market. The consumer electronics giants like Sony and Samsung have launched the blu-ray players with top-end features in the market. These blu-ray players can play 4K content and also support streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu Plus.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Blu-ray players market has been valued at approx. USD 2.4 Billion by the end of forecast period with 15% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3850

Major Key Players:

Cambridge Audio (U.K.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Group (South Korea)

LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

Philips (Netherlands)

Seiki Digital (U.S.)

Magnavox (U.S.)

Toshiba (Japan)

Hualu (China)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of blu-ray players market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in blu-ray players market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing demand for high end digital entertainment and increasing technological advancements in that region.

Blu-ray Players Market Segmentation:

The blu-ray players market has been segmented on the basis of component, disc format and application. The disc format segment is further bifurcated into high fidelity pure audio, advanced video coding high definition, 3D and ultra HD.

Advanced video coding high definition (AVCHD) is a format for the digital recording and playback of high-definition video which was jointly developed by Sony and Panasonic. It supports a variety of video resolutions and scanning methods.

Market Research Analysis:

The global blu-ray players market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others. In the global blu-ray players market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific, blu-ray players market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for high quality digital entertainment in countries such as Japan, China and India.

Across Europe, countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the growth of blu-ray players market. In Europe, the presence of advanced infrastructure with the increasing adoption of technology and technological advancements in numerous countries is driving the market growth of blu-ray players market.

Blu-ray Players Market (MRFR) Analysis:

Blu-ray players market can be segmented on the basis of component, disc format and application. The application segment is further bifurcated into consumer electronics, cinema, automobiles and others. Blu-ray player offers various features like video streaming, Wi-Fi capabilities, surround sound, picture adjustability, disc formats, multiple disc capacity, blu-ray player live and few more.

This is what makes it perfect for the applications like cinema and consumer electronics. New ultra HD blu-ray discs hold up to 66 GB and 100 GB of data on dual and triple layer discs respectively.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blu-ray-players-market-3850

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Service providers

Platform vendors

Third party providers

Cloud service providers

Internet service providers

Application service providers

Technology providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com