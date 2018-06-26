Trichlorosilane Market By Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2016 – 2024

Trichlorosilane (TCS) is a colorless, volatile, inorganic compound usually in liquid form. It is a compound made up of silicon, hydrogen, and chlorine, with the chemical formula HSiCl3. It is manufactured by treating powdered metallurgical grade silicon with hydrogen chloride or hydrogen and silicon tetrachloride at high temperatures. The reaction is then cooled down to produce liquid trichlorosilane.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14534

Trichlorosilane is an intermediate product formed while manufacturing polycrystalline silicon. Polycrystalline silicon is used by the electronics industry as raw material in manufacturing of their equipment. Trichlorosilane is manufactured for the production of purified polysilicons. It is also used in the making of various other chemical products. Trichlorosilane is used as a monomer in the production of silicone based resins and polymers.

Trichlorosilane is a colorless liquid which forms a fog like cloud when it comes in contact with the outside atmosphere. It easily reacts with water, air, and moisture and forms byproducts such as hydrogen chloride, hydrochloric acid, SiO2 or silica. The product is flammable and may ignite when in contact with vapors. It forms an explosive mixture when in contact with air. It easily dissolves with organic solvents and with fumes which are present in air. Triclorosilane has a sharp odor.

Trichlorosilane can be bifurcated based on its applications in varied industries. The product is used in the electronics & electrical industry in the manufacturing of semiconductors. It is also used in manufacturing polymers and resins. The product is used as a raw material in the manufacturing of various chemicals such as phenyltrichlorosilane, vinyl chlorosilanes, allyl chlorosilanes, methyl chlorosilanes, triethoxysilane, and nonylchlorosilanes.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/trichlorosilane-market.html

The trichlorosilane market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region in 2015, as China was the major producer and consumer of trichlorosilane. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the mica market in 2015 due to the substantial growth in the electronics industry. The electronics industry is expanding significantly in China and India. This is expected to boost the trichlorosilane market in Asia Pacific. The scenario is anticipated to be similar during the forecast period due to the growing electronics industry in the region.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com